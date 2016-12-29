Wednesday, Dec 28, 2016 | Last Update : 10:03 PM IST

World, Asia

Afghanistan: Taliban behead woman for entering village without husband

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published : Dec 28, 2016, 8:54 pm IST
Updated : Dec 28, 2016, 9:31 pm IST

Under the Taliban’s strict interpretation of Islam, women are banned from leaving their houses unless accompanied by a close male relative.

Representational Image. (Photo: AFP)
 Representational Image. (Photo: AFP)

Kabul: A 30-year-old woman was beheaded in the Taliban-controlled village of Latti in Sar-e-pul province of Afghanistan for entering the area without her husband.

Speaking to The Nation, the Provincial Governor’s spokesman Zabiullah Amani said the woman faced the punishment for not being accompanied by her husband, who is currently in Iran.

Reportedly, she had come to the village market to shop.

Under the Taliban’s strict interpretation of Islam, women are banned from leaving their houses unless accompanied by a close male relative (mahram), besides being banned from formal education or employment, and are forced to wear the burqa.

However, the  Taliban has refused involvement in the incident.

Earlier in December, 5 female security personnel were shot down by unidentified gunmen, while they were on their way to work.

Hired by a private security agency, the 5 female security guards who were slaughtered were in charge of searching for female travellers at the Kandahar airport, Samim Khpulwak, spokesman for the Governor of Kandahar told Daily Mail.

"Two gunmen on motorbike followed their van and opened fire on them, killing the five and their driver," said Samim.

Even though the struggle for women's rights, especially on education and employment has found some success since the collapse of the Taliban regime in 2001, the reversal of the situation is an imminent threat.

The extremist Taliban group had banned girls from attending school, and women from working between 1996 and 2001. Most of the international community in Afghanistan, post-Taliban regime, has been focused on the restoration of the women's rights.

Tags: taliban, beheadings, women empowerment
Location: Afghanistan, Kabol, Kabul

MOST POPULAR

1

Boss rewards 800 employees with free Caribbean cruise

2

Twitter loses it over image of near collision of aircrafts

3

Year of exits at RBI: First Rajan, then old notes!

4

Staring at breasts may help men live longer

5

Google CEO Sundar Pichai to meet students at alma mater IIT-Kgp

more

Editors' Picks

The woman was lynched to death by an irate mob after she failed detonating her vest. (Photo: Facebook/Idris Ali Father)

Nigeria: Mob lynches suicide bomber after she fails to detonate bomb

Atal Bihari Vajpayee. (Photo: PTI/File)

Major humiliation for BJP: UP mayor refers to Vajpayee as 'deceased' leader

R Ashwin, who was conferred the ICC Test Cricketer of the Year Award, has been under the scanner for failing to thank MS Dhoni. (Photo: Twitter/ PTI)

R Ashwin hits back after MS Dhoni snub

Mohammed Shami, who was ruled out of the ODI series against England, was crucial to India’s success in the recently concluded five-match Test series against England. (Photo: AP)

Shami’s wife criticised for ‘not wearing hijab’

An American national who was allegedly drugged and gangraped at a hotel in Delhi in April, has returned to India to record her statement and identify the accused. (Representational image)

Visiting India was my lifelong dream: US gangrape victim

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Bollywood stars like Arjun Rampal, Varun Dhawan, Shahid Kapoor and others were seen at various locations in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood celebs get spotted as they step out

Bollywood celebrities had a gala time traveling like true stars, bringing in Christmas eve.(Photo :Viral Bhayani)

Snapped: Salman, Bipasha, Raveena bring in Christmas eve Bollywood style

The Censor Board was too generous with numeorus films as far as suggesting cuts were concerned.

Yearender 2016: Was the Censor Board overactive this year?

Numerous celebrities were seen at a Christmas bash thrown by Farah Ali Khan. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Stars come down for Farah Ali Khan's Christmas bash

Numerous Bollywood stars were present at the launch of Esha Amin's new label on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

B-Town ladies come out in their fashionable best

Bollywood celebrities were snapped outside a restaurant in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sidharth, Zareen, Gautam step out for dinner

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham