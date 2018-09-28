The Asian Age | News

Indonesian city Palu hit by tsunami after powerful earthquake

AFP
Published : Sep 28, 2018, 7:42 pm IST
Updated : Sep 28, 2018, 7:42 pm IST

Palu was slammed by waves from a tsunami set off by a powerful earthquake that rippled across the region.

'A tsunami has happened in Palu,' said Rahmat Triyono, head of the disaster agency's earthquake and tsunami division. (Representational Image)
Jakarta: The Indonesian city of Palu was slammed by waves from a tsunami set off by a powerful earthquake that rippled across the region, the disaster agency said, as the huge tremor destroyed buildings and sent panicked residents fleeing into the streets.

"A tsunami has happened in Palu," said Rahmat Triyono, head of the agency's earthquake and tsunami division, referring to the city of 350,000 nearly 80 kilometres (50 miles) from the quake's epicentre.

