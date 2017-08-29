The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

China downplays India's disengagement agreement, says it's troops still in Doklam

PTI
Published : Aug 28, 2017, 9:21 pm IST
Updated : Aug 28, 2017, 9:21 pm IST

China also remained silent on its plans to build a road, which sparked the prolonged standoff in the Doklam area near Sikkim.

On the afternoon on August 28th, India has pulled back all the trespassing personnel, equipment to the Indian side of the boundary, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said. (Photo: File)
Beijing: Downplaying India's announcement of a mutual agreement to disengage in Doklam, China claimed its soldiers continued to patrol the area and said India had
withdrawn its troops on Monday.

China also remained silent on its plans to build a road, which sparked the prolonged standoff in the Doklam area near Sikkim, and said it would "make adjustments" with the situation on the ground.

As the Indian statement on mutual "expeditious disengagement" went viral on social media and among Chinese journalists, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua
Chunying sought to highlight the withdrawal of Indian troops to dispel impressions of a climbdown by Beijing.

On the afternoon on August 28th, India has pulled back all the trespassing personnel, equipment to the Indian side of the boundary, she said.

Chinese personnel on the ground have verified this. The Chinese side will continue to exercise its sovereignty, uphold territorial integrity in accordance with the historical
conventions," she said, stonewalling questions about India's announcement of mutual disengagement of troops.

The Chinese side, Hua added, continues to patrol the Doklam area. She also declined go into questions on whether there was any mutual understanding between the two countries to resolve the standoff.

However, after repeated questions, she said, I can tell you that China will make adjustments with the situation on the ground. She did not elaborate. Hua was also conspicuously silent about whether China would proceed with the building of the road in Doklam, which was the prime reason for the standoff.

India wanted the status quo to be restored to withdraw its troops. Bhutan, which claimed sovereignty over the area, had lodged a diplomatic protest to China on June 28.

Troops of the two countries have been locked in a standoff in Doklam since June 16 after Indian troops stopped the Chinese army from building a road in the disputed area.

India wanted the status quo to be restored to withdraw its troops. Indian troops intervened to stop Chinese troops from building the road close to the strategic Chicken Neck, the narrow corridor connecting India's mainland with its North East.

India said China's road building also violated the 2012 agreement between the Special Representatives of India and China to resolve the boundary issue. The agreement referred to the strategic tri-junction between India, China and Bhutan.

Developments in Doklam come days of ahead of the September 3-5 BRICS, (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) summit in the Chinese city of Xiamen.

So far, none of the leaders of the five-member bloc, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin, have announced their visits. 

