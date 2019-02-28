Thursday, Feb 28, 2019 | Last Update : 07:17 AM IST

World, Asia

Videos show IAF pilot bloodied, but composed and stoic

THE ASIAN AGE. | SHAFQAT ALI WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published : Feb 28, 2019, 6:53 am IST
Updated : Feb 28, 2019, 6:54 am IST

A video was released by Pakistan Army that showed the identity and related details of the captured Indian pilots.

IAF pilot Abhinandan Varthman
 IAF pilot Abhinandan Varthman

Islamabad/New: Videos of an Indian pilot, arrested by the Pakistan military, went viral on Wednesday as his initial interrogation was filmed over mobile phone cameras. Pakistan Army released two videos of captured IAF pilot Abhinandan Varthaman — one showing him blindfolded and bloodied and another while having tea. In both videos, he is seen answering questions in a composed and stoic manner. Pakistan Air Force (PAF) claimed it had struck down two Indian fighter jets intruding Pakistani airspace. Later, Pakistan also took Indian Abhinandan into custody.

A video was released by Pakistan Army that showed the identity and related details of the captured Indian pilots.

“My name is Wing Commander Abhinan-dan and my service number is 27981,” the pilot says in a video statement.

Asked for further information, the pilot refuses to speak saying, “I am sorry sir, that's all I am supposed to tell you.”

Pakistan Army has also released pictures of the pilot’s confiscated documents and weapons.

There were other video clips on social media where he could be seen beaten by locals while lying in a stream before being taken away by Pakistani soldiers. Later, the Pakistanis released a clip showing the blindfolded officer with blood flowing down his cheek. In the video, he refused to answer any question, except for giving his ID number, designation and marital status. However, the video released through Twitter was withdrawn within minutes, keeping in view the Geneva Convention.

The Indian Ministry of External Affairs objected to “Pakistan’s vulgar display an injured personnel of the Indian Air Force in violation of all norms.

In the video shared by Pakistan, an unfazed Abhinandan is heard saying that he is Wing Commander. He politely refuses to reveal anything more than his name, service number, profession and religion. Speaking to his captors with extraordinary composure, he says in a clear voice: “I'm sorry sir...that’s all I’m supposed to tell you,” when a gruff demand sought more details. One of the captors asked “I hope you have been treated well with us?” To this, Wg Cmdr Abhinandan replied, ”Yes, I have. I would like to put this on record and I will not change my statement if I go back to my country also. The officers of the Pakistani army have looked after me very well and they are thorough gentlemen – starting from the Captain who rescued me from the mob, and from his soldiers and thereafter the officers through the unit, which I was taken too. I am very impressed. This is what I would expect my army to behave.”

Tags: pakistan military, abhinandan varthaman

Latest From World

Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi (Photo: AFP)

Pakistan summons Indian envoy over LoC ‘violation’

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan (Photo: AP)

War will be beyond my, Modi control, says Imran Khan

Maithripala Sirisena

Indian held over plot to kill SL Prez is acquitted

(From right to left) External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, Chinese Foriegn Minister Wang Yi and Russian Foriegn Minister Sergey Lavrov after RIC meet in Wuzhen on Wednesday. (Photo: ANI)

China endorses India's position on cross-border terrorism

MOST POPULAR

1

World’s tiniest baby boy born in Tokyo

2

Trump promises North Korea 'AWESOME' future ahead of nuclear talks

3

Indian student invovled in destroying dozens of computers in New York college

4

Here's how you can retire in style!

5

Skoda’s Kamiq breaks cover ahead of Geneva debut

more

Editors' Picks

The NCPCR in India went ahead to recommend a ban on the game in India in order to cut down the addiction amongst the youth of today and help them concentrate on studies.

BAN PUBG: After demands for ban in India, PUBG promises new path

A new smartphone may not be all that cheerful, but could probably save you big time, someday.

Why retiring your old smartphone could be crucial

Data breaches will continue. And as long as we as netizens will continue to use simple and common passwords, the database will keep increasing. (Photo: Pixabay, representative image purpose only)

773 million email ID, passwords exposed. Were you part of it?

Mozilla Foundation, a non-profit organisation behind the famous Mozilla Firefox browser, has put out a list of smart devices that could help you know which devices are safe and which aren’t as much.

Here’s a list of ‘creepy’ smart gifts that could spy on you

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Exclusive: Sara took personality test for Kedarnath character, results shocked her

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

The big fat Isha-Anand wedding witnessed some super heavyweight names gracing the gala affair, with the likes of from Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and family, Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas, Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan, Alia Bhatt and many others. Take a look at the pictures from the ceremony. (Photos: Mrugesh Bandiwadekar)

Pics: From DeepVeer to NickYanka, stars who attended Isha Ambani's wedding

Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's pre-wedding festivities saw many Bollywood celebrities in Udaipur. The two-day celebrations came to rest with all the stars and celebrities heading back home, including Beyoncé. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

Isha Ambani's sangeet bash: Beyoncé, Salman, DeepVeer leave for home

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are now back in town and the couples and star kids are still making a noise in town.

Nickyanka back; couples, star kids still continue to rule

Ahead the release of Abhishek Kapoor's Kedarnath, Bollywood celebrities appeared for the special screening of the film including Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter, Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam among others. Check out the exclusive pictures right here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Janhvi, Ishaan, Ananya and others attend Sara's Kedarnath screening

Post the Nickyanka wedding, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra hosted a wedding reception in Delhi.

Nickyanka reception: Couple looks beautiful, greets PM

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra finally got married in the Hindu ceremony in Jodhpur, which was witnessed by the families.

Nickyanka wedding: Newlyweds back from Jodhpur, families accompany

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham