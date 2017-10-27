The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Oct 27, 2017 | Last Update : 05:21 AM IST

World, Asia

Arrest warrant against Nawaz Sharif in corruption case

THE ASIAN AGE. | SHAFQAT ALI
Published : Oct 27, 2017, 3:29 am IST
Updated : Oct 27, 2017, 3:36 am IST

The order was issued after Nawaz Sharif failed to appear before the court in connection with three corruption references.

Ousted Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif (Photo: AP)
 Ousted Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif (Photo: AP)

Islamabad: A Pakistani court on Thursday issued bailable warrants against deposed Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif after he failed to appear before the court in connection with three corruption references filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

The accountability court, conducting trial of Mr Sharif family in connection with the three NAB references, dismissed the ousted premier’s application seeking exemption from personal appearance and put a surety giver on notice for November 3.

Judge accountability court Muhammad Bashir while dismissing the application issued warrants for Mr Sharif in two references and issued notice to a surety giver in the third reference as he remarked that the application could only be treated as adjournment plea.

In the application, Nawaz Sharif through his counsel Khawaja Haris said that he had not been able to return to Pakistan because his wife’s medical condition had deteriorated.

Notwithstanding the precarious condition of his wife, the counsel said, Nawaz Sharif left London on October 23 to appear before the court on October 26 after a brief stop-over in Saudi Arabia in order to perform Umrah with his mother and pray for the speedy recovery and health of his wife.

Nawaz Sharif was all set to leave for Pakistan from Saudi Arabia when he came to know that his wife was being admitted to the hospital on emergency basis, Mr Haris said, adding that she was to be administered, inter alia, blood transfusion and needed his full support and presence for at least a few days after the process.

In these circumstances, Mr Haris said: “The applicant has been constrained to stay back to perform Umrah (mini-pilgrimage) in the name of his ailing wife and pray for her recovery before leaving Saudi Arabia to London, United Kingdom, to be with his wife at this critical stage of her treatment.”

In the absence of the applicant, Zaafir Khan Tareen had undertaken to appear on applicant’s behalf on October 26, the counsel said while praying the court to grant exemption from personal appearance to the applicant for further period of 15 days, commencing from October 26.

He informed the court that Mr Tareen would represent Nawaz Sharif as his pleader during the period of exemption from personal appearance.

Meanwhile, NAB’s Additional Deputy Prosecutor General, Sardar Muzaffar Abbasi, opposed the application saying that the court had earlier granted exemption which expired on October 24 and Mr Tareen can no longer represent Nawaz Sharif as a pleader.

Mr Abbasi added that evidence has to be recorded in the presence of the accused. He termed the move mala fide and requested the court to dismiss the application. Giving “last chance” to Nawaz Sharif for making an appearance, Judge Bashir dismissed the exemption application. Subsequently, he issued bailable warrants in two references and notice to the surety in another reference.

Tags: nawaz sharif, national accountability bureau, corruption cases
Location: Pakistan, Islamabad

MOST POPULAR

1

Selfless woman becomes surrogate for gay couple for free

2

3 women sue Uber over unequal pay, claim the company practices sexual, racial discrimination

3

German zoo hopes to cure panda's bad walking habit with sex

4

French Open Super Series: Indian shuttlers start on a winning note

5

Rajesh Khanna knew his stardom was over post Big B's Namak Haraam success

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMLife

Fashion designers, popular brands and accessories designers take part in 22nd Athens Xclusive Designers Week. (Photo: AP)

Athens Fashion Week see upcoming designers share stage with famed couturists

Chhath is an ancient Hindu Vedic festival dedicated to the Sun and his wife Usha in order to thank them for bestowing the bounties of life on earth and to request the granting of certain wishes. (Photo: PTI)

Celebrating Chhath Puja, one of the most eco-friendly festivals in India

Mexicans parade through their capital dressed as skeletons in the run up to the Day of the Dead. The multi-day holiday focuses on gatherings of family and friends to pray for and remember friends and family members who have died, and help support their spiritual journey. In 2008, the tradition was inscribed in the Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity by UNESCO. (Photo: AP/ AFP)

Dead come walking at Mexico's skeleton parade

The museum has a rotating exhibitions of Mr. Saint Laurent’s couture, including such memorable pieces as the 1965 Mondrian dresses, Cossack-style brocade coats from the 1976 Ballets Russes collection, and the 1988 van Gogh “Sunflowers” jacket (Photo: AP)

Saint Laurent’s couture celebrated through museum in Paris

Individuals can participate regardless of their sexual orientation, but the circuit allows cowboys and cowgirls in the LBTQ community in particular to feel comfortable doing something they love. (Photo: AP)

US: Rodeo stars gear up for the International Gay Rodeo in Las Vegas

Kali Puja was practically unknown before the 18th century; however, a late 17th-century devotional text Kalika mangalkavya –by Balram mentions an annual festival dedicated to Kali. It was introduced in Bengal during the 18th century, by King (Raja) Krishnachandra of Navadvipa. (Photo: Soumyadeep Choudhuri)

Kali Puja 2017: Invoking the destroyer of evil forces

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham