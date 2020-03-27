Friday, Mar 27, 2020 | Last Update : 02:12 PM IST

World, Asia

Singapore imposes stringent rules in a bid to contain virus outbreak

AFP
Published : Mar 27, 2020, 11:48 am IST
Updated : Mar 27, 2020, 11:48 am IST

Under the new rules, Singaporeans intentionally close to someone could be jailed for six months

Students wearing face masks, as a preventive measure against the COVID-19 novel coronavirus, walk home from school in Singapore. AFP Photo
 Students wearing face masks, as a preventive measure against the COVID-19 novel coronavirus, walk home from school in Singapore. AFP Photo

Singapore: Singaporeans could be jailed for up to six months if they intentionally stand close to someone else, under tough new rules announced Friday to halt the spread of the coronavirus.

The city-state has introduced a series of new measures to tackle the virus, including closing bars and cinemas as well as banning large events.

One step aimed at ensuring "social-distancing" -- a key approach being used worldwide to halt the spread of the contagious disease -- is a ban on individuals standing less than one metre (three feet) apart in certain settings.

People are barred from intentionally standing too close to someone else in a queue, or sitting on a seat less than one metre from another individual in a public place, according to the regulations.

Those found guilty of breaking the rules face a jail term of up to six months and a maximum fine of Sg$10,000 (US$7,000).

Business owners are also required to take steps such as putting seats not fixed to the ground at least one metre apart, and making sure that people keep their distance when queueing.

They face the same punishments if found to have broken the rules.

The health ministry said earlier this week that "we must implement tighter safe distancing measures now to minimise activities and exposure".

The city-state has reported 683 virus infections and two deaths, but has won praise for its approach and has so far avoided going into a total lockdown.

Tags: coronavirus outbreak, singapore covid-19, social distancing

Latest From World

Suspects are lined up against a wall as a member of the South African Police Service (SAPS) wearing gloves arrests them because they defied the lockdown order during an operation in the Johannesburg. AFP Photo

South Africa reports first two deaths in Covid19

AFP Photo

China and US will unite to fight the pandemic, Chinese president Xi says

Prime minister Narendra Modi interacts with fellow world leaders during the virtual G20 Summit, to advance a coordinate global response to the COVID-19 pandemic. (PTI)

G-20 plans to inject USD 5 trillion into global economy

A soldier disinfects a wagon parked at the central train station in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. AP Photo

Churches exempted from lockdown in Brazil amid virus pandemic

MOST POPULAR

1

COVID-19 home test kits developed by UK scientists give you results in 30 minutes

2

Beware: No vaccine exists for coronavirus, but website claiming to sell it is active in India

3

Beware of fake news, you can't self-test for coronavirus

4

Hey Google, tell me about Savitribai Phule: Assistant celebrates feminist icon

5

Threat to data privacy as US bill targets encryption to curb child sex abuse online

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

TV stars Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar have been in a relationship for five year now and the duo has always been setting relationship goals for their fans. So, let's take a look at the romantic pictures of the most loved couples of TV. (Photos: Instagram)

Karan Kundra-Anusha Dandekar is a couple 'Made In Heaven'

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham