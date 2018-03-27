The Asian Age | News

Tuesday, Mar 27, 2018 | Last Update : 07:36 AM IST

World, Asia

India should have learned from Doklam, says China

THE ASIAN AGE. | K.J.M. VARMA
Published : Mar 27, 2018, 1:12 am IST
Updated : Mar 27, 2018, 7:08 am IST

The India's envoy in an interview to Hong Kong-based South China.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying (Photo: AP)
Beijing: China today asserted that Dokalam belongs to it and India should have "learnt lessons" from the stand-off last year, days after India's envoy blamed China for the face-off, saying it happened because Beijing tried to alter the “status quo” in the disputed area.

Reacting to India's Ambassador to China Gautam Bambawale's remarks, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said, “Donglong (Dokalam) belongs to China because we have historical conventions.” “China's activities there are within our sovereign rights. There is no such thing as changing status quo,” she said at a media briefing here.

“Last year thanks to our concerted efforts and our wisdom we properly resolved this issue. We hope the Indian side could learn some lessons from this and stick to the historical conventions and work with China to ensure the atmosphere in the border areas is conducive for the development of bilateral ties,” she said.

Morning Post had blamed China for the stand-off in Dokalam saying it happened because Beijing tried to alter the “status quo” which it should not have.

He had said that any change of status quo along the India-China border may lead to another Dokalam-like crisis.

He said that though "no change" has taken place in the standoff site at Doklam after it was resolved last year, the PLA may be reinforcing its troops “well behind the sensitive area”.

Asked about Bambawale's comments that the 3488-km long Line of Actual Control (LAC) should be demarcated and delineated, the Foreign Ministry spokesperson said on the delimitation China's position is clear and consistent.

“The east, middle and western side is yet to be officially demarcated,” she said.

“China is committed to resolving the disputes through negotiations. China and India are exploring ways to resolve this territorial dispute through negotiations so that we can arrive at mutually acceptable solution,” she said, referring to the boundary talks between the two countries.

The two sides have so far held 20 rounds of boundary talks.

“Pending final solution both sides should work together to maintain peace and tranquillity in the border area,” she said.

Hua, however, commended Bambawale's comments that India has no concern about China's rise instead regard it as a motivation and China is not a competitor, rival or a threat but a partner in progress.

