Pakistan stops International flights from various cities amid Indo-Pak tension

Domestic flights too are on the hault as tensions escalate in the country.
The move comes amid escalation of tension between
Pakistan immediately stops its domestic and international flight operations from Lahore, Multan, Faisalabad, Sialkot and Islamabad airports. pic.twitter.com/nP3rHJr0Ky— ANI (@ANI) February 27, 2019
All incoming and outgoing local and international flights have been suspended until further orders, he was quoted as saying.
"A flight from
The channel quoting its sources said a passenger airplane was stopped from taking off from
The flare up in the cross-LoC shelling, which was initiated by Pakistani troops in early hours of Wednesday, has also resulted in security forces and other establishments being put on a heightened alert.