Pakistan stops International flights from various cities amid Indo-Pak tension

PTI
Published : Feb 27, 2019, 1:32 pm IST
Updated : Feb 27, 2019, 1:50 pm IST

Domestic flights too are on the hault as tensions escalate in the country.

Islamabad Airport. (Photo:File)
Lahore: Flight operations were suspended across major airports in Pakistan's Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces on Wednesday in the wake of the escalating tensions between Pakistan and India, according to a media report.

The move comes amid escalation of tension between India and Pakistan after IAF carried out strikes on terror bases in Pakistan. According to Lahore airport manager, flight operations at Lahore, Multan, Faisalabad, Sialkot and Islamabad airports have been suspended, the Geo News reported.

 

All incoming and outgoing local and international flights have been suspended until further orders, he was quoted as saying.

"A flight from Guanghzou, China has been sent back," the manager further said.

The channel quoting its sources said a passenger airplane was stopped from taking off from Bacha Khan International Airport in Peshawar on the orders of Civil Aviation Authority.

India has also shut down five airports in Srinagar, Jammu, Leh, Chandigarh and Amritsar, on Wednesday for civilian air traffic shortly after an IAF jet crashed in Kashmir's Budgam district, officials said.

The flare up in the cross-LoC shelling, which was initiated by Pakistani troops in early hours of Wednesday, has also resulted in security forces and other establishments being put on a heightened alert.

Tags: surgical strike, indo-pak tension, pok, indian air force, pakistan air force, indian air strike, civil aviation authority
Location: Pakistan, Islamabad, Islamabad

