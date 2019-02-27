Pakistan stops International flights from various cities amid Indo-Pak tension

Domestic flights too are on the hault as tensions escalate in the country.

Lahore : Flight operations were suspended across major airports in Pakistan 's Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces on Wednesday in the wake of the escalating tensions between Pakistan and India , according to a media report.

The move comes amid escalation of tension between India and Pakistan after IAF carried out strikes on terror bases in Pakistan . According to Lahore airport manager, flight operations at Lahore , Multan , Faisalabad , Sialkot and Islamabad airports have been suspended, the Geo News reported.

Pakistan immediately stops its domestic and international flight operations from Lahore, Multan, Faisalabad, Sialkot and Islamabad airports. pic.twitter.com/nP3rHJr0Ky — ANI (@ANI) February 27, 2019

All incoming and outgoing local and international flights have been suspended until further orders, he was quoted as saying.

"A flight from Guanghzou , China has been sent back," the manager further said.

The channel quoting its sources said a passenger airplane was stopped from taking off from Bacha Khan International Airport in Peshawar on the orders of Civil Aviation Authority.

India has also shut down five airports in Srinagar , Jammu , Leh, Chandigarh and Amritsar , on Wednesday for civilian air traffic shortly after an IAF jet crashed in Kashmir 's Budgam district, officials said.

The flare up in the cross-LoC shelling, which was initiated by Pakistani troops in early hours of Wednesday, has also resulted in security forces and other establishments being put on a heightened alert.