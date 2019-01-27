Sunday, Jan 27, 2019 | Last Update : 11:27 AM IST

World, Asia

Singapore President & PM congratulate Indians on Republic Day

PTI
Published : Jan 27, 2019, 11:16 am IST
Updated : Jan 27, 2019, 11:16 am IST

The longstanding friendship between Singapore and India continues to expand with each passing year.

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said in a congratulatory letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the 70th Republic Day. (File Photo)
 Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said in a congratulatory letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the 70th Republic Day. (File Photo)

Singapore: The longstanding friendship between Singapore and India continues to expand with each passing year, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said in a congratulatory letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the 70th Republic Day.

"Your two visits to Singapore last year gave strong momentum to our Strategic Partnership, especially in new areas of cooperation such as FinTech and innovation," Lee said on Modi's visits to Singapore in 2018.

The conclusion of the Second Review of Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement last June provided a conducive framework for the two countries' agencies and companies to strengthen trade and economic linkages, Lee said.

"The launch of the Third Review in September 2018 reflected our two countries' mutual commitment to enhance our partnership amidst a rapidly changing world. These initiatives and our many other cooperation platforms will bring Singapore-India relations to greater heights," he wrote in the letter on Saturday.

"As India celebrates this auspicious day, we congratulate India on the great strides she has made in the country's development as well as on the international stage. I wish you and all Indian nationals a joyous 70th Republic Day," Lee added. President Halimah Yacob congratulated President Ram Nath Kovind in her letter.

"On behalf of the people of Singapore, I would like to express my warmest congratulations to you and the people of India on the joyous occasion of India's 70th Republic Day."

Singapore and India enjoy a special relationship rooted in deep historical ties, vibrant people-to-people linkages, regular high-level exchanges and strong economic cooperation.

"In 2018, our two countries further expanded bilateral cooperation across several pillars of our Strategic Partnership, as well as launched cooperation in new areas including FinTech and innovation" reaffirmed President Halim Yacob in her letter.

"I am confident that relations between our two nations will continue to strengthen in the years to come. I wish Your Excellency good health and every success," he added.

Tags: lee hsien loong, narendra modi, republic day
Location: Singapore,

Latest From World

Many of them had worked at the club for a dozen or more years. (File Photo)

12 immigrant workers at Trump golf course fired, lawyer says

A multi-billion dollar China-backed rail project in Malaysia has been scrapped, government officials said on Saturday. (File Photo)

Malaysia scraps multi-billion dollar China-backed project

Trump's remarks came on Friday as he defended his plan for a wall along the US-Mexico border. (File Photo)

Trump says he wants people to come to the US legally

Rescuers worked overnight into Saturday searching for around 300 people missing after a dam collapse. (Photo:Twitter)

Dam collapse in Brazil kills 9 people, around 300 missing

MOST POPULAR

1

Huawei backlash: France tightens 5G network controls

2

Ukraine sees surge in cyber attacks targeting election

3

Twitter under investigation for privacy rules breach

4

Mark Zuckerberg plans to integrate WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook Messenger

5

ISRO puts world’s lightest satellite into orbit, made by Indian students

more

Editors' Picks

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Exclusive: Sara took personality test for Kedarnath character, results shocked her

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

The big fat Isha-Anand wedding witnessed some super heavyweight names gracing the gala affair, with the likes of from Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and family, Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas, Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan, Alia Bhatt and many others. Take a look at the pictures from the ceremony. (Photos: Mrugesh Bandiwadekar)

Pics: From DeepVeer to NickYanka, stars who attended Isha Ambani's wedding

Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's pre-wedding festivities saw many Bollywood celebrities in Udaipur. The two-day celebrations came to rest with all the stars and celebrities heading back home, including Beyoncé. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

Isha Ambani's sangeet bash: Beyoncé, Salman, DeepVeer leave for home

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are now back in town and the couples and star kids are still making a noise in town.

Nickyanka back; couples, star kids still continue to rule

Ahead the release of Abhishek Kapoor's Kedarnath, Bollywood celebrities appeared for the special screening of the film including Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter, Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam among others. Check out the exclusive pictures right here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Janhvi, Ishaan, Ananya and others attend Sara's Kedarnath screening

Post the Nickyanka wedding, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra hosted a wedding reception in Delhi.

Nickyanka reception: Couple looks beautiful, greets PM

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra finally got married in the Hindu ceremony in Jodhpur, which was witnessed by the families.

Nickyanka wedding: Newlyweds back from Jodhpur, families accompany

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham