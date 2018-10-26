The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Oct 26, 2018 | Last Update : 02:13 PM IST

World, Asia

No breathing through nose, moving while I slept: Japanese scribe's Syria horror

REUTERS
Published : Oct 26, 2018, 12:16 pm IST
Updated : Oct 26, 2018, 12:41 pm IST

Confined for 8 months to space just 1.5 mtrs high and 1 mte wide, Yasuda wasn't allowed to bathe, wash clothes, or make noise or movement.

Yasuda, who arrived home in Japan on Thursday from more than three years of what he called physical and psychological 'hell', told the Asahi Shimbun daily that his captors accused him of being a spy. (Photo: AFP)
 Yasuda, who arrived home in Japan on Thursday from more than three years of what he called physical and psychological 'hell', told the Asahi Shimbun daily that his captors accused him of being a spy. (Photo: AFP)

Tokyo: During 40 months of captivity at the hands of Syrian terrorists, Japanese journalist Jumpei Yasuda was forbidden from moving or making any noise, even while sleeping. Guards told him daily he'd be released, or gave him canned food but no opener.

Yasuda, who arrived home in Japan on Thursday from more than three years of what he called physical and psychological "hell", told the Asahi Shimbun daily that his captors accused him of being a spy.

Confined for eight months to a space just 1.5 metres high and 1 metre wide, he was not allowed to bathe, wash his clothes, or make any kind of noise or movement.

"Because I couldn't wash my hair, my head itched - but when I scratched, that made noise," he told the Asahi during his flight back to Japan.

"Breathing through my nose, cracking my knuckles, moving while I slept - everything was forbidden."

The rigid control of his daily life got even tighter after he was accused of "eavesdropping" while making a noise as he relieved himself.

At one point, he didn't eat for 20 days in an effort to avoid any movement.

"I was skin and bones, horribly nauseated. If it had gone on much longer, I would probably have died, but I was finally moved to a different place," he said.

"They would not bring me food, or if they did give me canned food, they would not bring a can opener," he said.

A week before his release, he was moved back to the narrow space of his worst days, then to a cell in what appeared to be an ordinary house.

The following day, he was put in a car and driven to the Turkish border.

Gaunt and bearded, wearing a black T-shirt and dark trousers, Yasuda gave reporters a strained smile upon his arrival in Japan but said nothing.

His wife told a news conference that any further comments would have to wait until he had rested and undergone medical checks.

"I'm happy that I can return to Japan. At the same time, I don't know what will happen from here or what I should do," Yasuda told Reuters on a Turkish domestic flight, before he flew home from Istanbul.

The Japanese government has thanked Qatar and Turkey for their cooperation in freeing Yasuda, but has denied paying a ransom for his release.

Tags: japanese journalist rescued, jumpei yasuda, japanese government
Location: Japan, Tokyo-to, Tokyo

MOST POPULAR

1

Should India get credit for Da Vinci's 'Vitruvian Man'?

2

Shah Rukh Khan aka Bauua Singh from 'Zero' joins Twitter!

3

Martin Scorsese, Leonardo DiCaprio to work together for 'Killers of the Flower Moon'

4

iPhones see 400% increase in cryptomining malware

5

PM Modi to be conferred with Seoul Peace Prize 2018

more

Editors' Picks

Shahid Kapoor, like Vijay Deverakonda, grew a beard for ‘Arjun Reddy.’

Arjun Reddy Hindi remake on floors tomorrow: Why it’s perfect for Shahid Kapoor!

Kizzie Aur Manny poster.

#MeToo: Will Kizzie Aur Manny suffer Housefull 4’s fate due to Mukesh Chabbra?

Kangana Ranaut's first, fierce look from Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi.

Kangana Ranaut’s first look as Rani Laxmibai from Manikarnika: What we love and doubt

Salman Khan had launched the trailer of ‘Loveyatri’ starring Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain.

Salman Khan speaks about brother-in-law Aayush Sharma facing nepotism for Loveyatri

Ayushmann Khurrana in a still from AndhaDhun.

AndhaDhun quirkier than Badlapur, there's twist every 7 minutes, reveals Ayushmann

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Bollywood stars Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Tanushree Dutta, Sushmita Sen with her rumoured boyfriend Rohman Shawl and other celebs were spotted in the city. Check out the latest and exclusive pictures of B-Town celebrities right here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Snapped: SRK, Aamir, Fatima, Tanushree, Sushmita and BF spotted in city

Bollywood star Sonam Kapoor was spotted at the book launch, Kareena Kapoor Khan was spotted with BFF Amrita Arora and Karan Johar at fashion designer Manish Malhotra’s residence and Alia Bhatt, Suhana Khan, Harshvardhan Rane with GF Kim Sharma and others were spotted in the city. Check out exclusive photos here. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

Spotted: Kareena, Alia, Sonam, Sunny, Suhana & others step out in style

Bollywood celebs Saif Ali Khan, Neha Dhupia and husband Angad Bedi, Sonam Kapoor, Disha Patani and others were spotted in the city. Check out exclusive photos of Bollywood stars here. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

Snapped: B-Town stars Saif, Disha, Neha-Angad, Sonam spotted in the city

The holy festival Durga Utsav saw a host of B-Town celebrities throng the puja pandals to seek blessings of the goddess. Katrina Kaif, Varun Dhawan, Kajol, Mouni Roy and other Bollywood stars visited puja mandap. Check out these pictures. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Durga Puja 2018: Katrina, Varun, Mouni, Kajol and others visit pandal

Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra's Namaste England and Ayushmann Khurrana and Sanya Malhotra's film Badhaai Ho are set to clash at box-office from today. The makers of both films hosted a special screening of their respective films to industry friends last night. Check out the pictures here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Movie time: Janhvi & gang watch Arjun's film; B-town celebs say Badhai Ho

It's been 20 years since Bollywood's evergreen 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' released on October 16 and marking the occasion, filmmaker Karan Johar along with the lead trio of Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol and Rani Mukerji hosted a celebratory party attended by the who’s who of Bollywood. Check out the excluisve pictures from the event. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

KKHH 20 years celebrations: SRK-Kajol-Rani recreate magic all over again

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham