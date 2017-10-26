The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Oct 26, 2017 | Last Update : 07:49 AM IST

World, Asia

Xi Jinping unveils 5 new Politburo faces, but not his heir

PTI
Published : Oct 26, 2017, 6:32 am IST
Updated : Oct 26, 2017, 6:34 am IST

The age of the new leadership gives an indication that none of them could succeed Mr Xi at the next party Congress in 2022.

Chinese President Xi Jinping (Photo: PTI)
 Chinese President Xi Jinping (Photo: PTI)

Beijing: China’s ruling Communist Party on Wednesday unveiled its new leadership, headed by President Xi Jinping, to rule the world’s second-largest economy for the next five years with no clear hint of an heir apparent, leaving room for an unprecedented third term for the 64-year-old leader.

In the most-widely watched political event telecast live across the world, Mr Xi walked in front of the national and international media, followed by Prime Minister Li Keqiang and five other new members of the Politburo Standing Committee, which will rule the country for the next five years.

Looking relaxed, Mr Xi introduced all the six members to the packed local and international media at Beijing’s massive Great Hall of the People and then spoke about his vision for China and the world.

Besides Mr Xi and Mr Li, the other members of the ruling council are Mr Xi’s chief of staff Li Zhanshu, 67, vice-premier Wang Yang, 62, leading Communist Party theoretician Wang Huning, 62, party organisation department head Zhao Leji, 60, and Shanghai party chief Han Zheng, 63.

The new faces replaced leaders who had reached an informal retirement age of 68. The age of the new leadership gives an indication that none of them could succeed Mr Xi at the next party Congress in 2022.

The announcement follows the end of the week-long Communist Party National Congress, the biggest event in China’s political calendar, which is held every five years.

Tags: xi jinping, li keqiang, communist party

MOST POPULAR

1

200 passengers on spanish flight recieve free Samsung Galaxy Note 8

2

Bad Rabbit creating havoc in Europe

3

First look of Salman-Katrina's Tiger Zinda Hai takes the internet by storm

4

Ind vs NZ 2nd ODI: Dhawan, Karthik fifties help India beat Kiwis by 6 wickets

5

Anushka Sharma quash reports of December marriage with Team India skipper Virat Kohli

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Ranbir Kapoor was at his entertaining best as he promoted his film 'Jagga Jasoos' on the reality show 'Sabse Bada Kalakar' on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sabse Bada Kalakar: Ranbir spreads his quirkiness with Raveena, Arshad, Boman

Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ileana D'Cruz, Athiya Shetty and other members of the team launched the trailer of their film 'Mubarakan' in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Team of Mubarakan launch trailer of film with dance, laughter and more at grand event

Salman Khan and Sohail Khan had a gala time on the show 'Super Night with Tubelight', a special show for promotions of their film 'Tubelight, which they shot in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman joins Sunil Grover, Ali Asgar for a hilarious show to promote Tubelight

Salman Khan was seen at his groovy best along with his brother Sohail Khan on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' with Sonakshi Sinha and other judges at a studio in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman grooves with Sonakshi, Sohail as he promotes Tubelight

Bollywood stars and cricketers dazzled at the premiere of the docu-drama on legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's life, 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' that was held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sachin Tendulkar hosts a star-studded premiere of his upcoming biopic

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of the few Indian names synonymous with the Cannes film festival, will be walking the red carpet on Friday. Here we take you through her attire journey over the past 15 years.

Aishwarya to walk the red carpet at Cannes today; can she better these looks from the past?

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham