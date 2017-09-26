The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Sep 26, 2017 | Last Update : 04:09 PM IST

World, Asia

Could Japanese PM Abe’s snap election gamble backfire as of Theresa May?

AFP
Published : Sep 26, 2017, 3:38 pm IST
Updated : Sep 26, 2017, 3:39 pm IST

Polls show voters generally approve of Abe's hawkish policy on Pyongyang.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (Photo: AP)
 Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (Photo: AP)

Tokyo: Seeking to capitalise on a fractured and weak opposition and a healthy lead in the polls, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe stunned Japan by gambling on a snap election more than a year before it was due.

The parallels with another world leader -- Britain's Theresa May -- are striking.

In April, May caught the country off guard by calling an election, hoping to take advantage of a 20-point poll lead over the opposition Labour party and secure her own mandate to take Britain out of the European Union.

"Both leaders called a snap election at a time their public support was not going to get better," said Sadafumi Kawato, professor of political science at the University of Tokyo.

But in May's case, the gamble backfired spectacularly.

After a campaign widely seen as lacklustre and where May came across as distant and robotic, she lost 13 seats and was forced into a controversial deal with Northern Ireland's ultra-conservative DUP party to cling onto a majority.

Meanwhile, Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn defied predictions of an electoral meltdown and campaigned strongly, being seen as close to the voters in contrast to an aloof May, dismissed in one paper as a "dead woman walking."

British voters were also furious that May called an election after repeatedly insisting this was not on the cards. Some experts warned Abe could face a similar backlash.

Yoel Sano, head of Global Political and Security Risk from BMI Research, said Japan's leader may have "underestimated the electorate's potential to switch to the opposition" and could lose support if voters see the vote as a ploy to cling onto power.

"The Japanese public may view it as a cynical and opportunistic move, especially given the severity of the North Korean crisis," said Sano.

Polls show voters generally approve of Abe's hawkish policy on Pyongyang -- which fired two missiles over Japan in the space of a month -- and he is counting on the electorate seeing him as a steady pair of hands.

- 'Giant among dwarves' -
Jeff Kingston, Director of Asian Studies at the Temple University Japan, said Abe's gamble was more likely to pay off as he faces a weaker opposition than May did with Corbyn.

"Unlike in Britain with Labour, there is no opposition worthy of the name in Japan. (The ruling party) LDP is a giant among dwarves. It would take a major scandal to derail the Abe express," Kingston told AFP.

"He may not retain his super majority but given the fractured and unprepared state of Japan's opposition parties, it's hard to see much risk for a commanding majority."

The conservative LDP and its junior coalition partner Komeito enjoy a so-called super majority of two-thirds of the 475 House of Representatives.

This is crucial if Abe wishes to press forward with a constitutional overhaul to strengthen the Japanese military in the face of the North Korean threat.

Another reason Abe may be rushing ahead with an election is to cut the ground under the popular mayor of Tokyo, Yuriko Koike, who unveiled a new party "Kibo no To" (Party of Hope), just hours before the vote was called.

Here again there are parallels with Britain as some commentators believed May wanted to fight Corbyn rather than the well-liked Mayor of London Sadiq Khan, widely seen as a future Labour leader.

"Koike annihilated the LDP in Tokyo but taking that movement national will not be easy and they are not ready," said Kingston.

- 'Ill-doings' -
Abe's opponents have cried foul, with Kazunori Yamanoi, parliamentary head of the main opposition Democratic Party, saying it was "unthinkable" for the premier to call a snap vote "for his own reasons... at a time when Japanese citizens are frightened by the North Korean missile crisis."

Others view the election as a way of deflecting attention from a series of scandals that have rocked Abe in recent months, including allegations of favouritism to a friend in a business deal -- which the prime minister strongly denies.

"I think this will be a general election to cover up his ill doings, to move people's attention away from the scandals," said one voter, 33-year-old call-centre employee Mayumi Chikagawa.

But a year after 2016 produced vote surprises from Brexit to the election of Donald Trump, Temple University analyst Kingston said there was little chance of a repeat in Japan.

There was "not much enthusiasm for Abe or his policies," acknowledged the expert.

"Half of those who support him say they do so because there is no alternative. And that's why Abe will win. Disaffected voters have no place to go."

Tags: shinzo abe, theresa may, north korea, brexit
Location: Japan, Tokyo-to, Tokyo

MOST POPULAR

1

After attack on Padmavati sets, sting op exposes Karni Sena's members' 'extortion' attempt

2

IP ratings and MIL-STD ratings: Smartphone protection standards explained

3

'Meatiest' pub owner vows one million free lunches

4

Philippines bans compulsory high heels in workplace

5

Meet the canine who buys her own treats

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Ranbir Kapoor was at his entertaining best as he promoted his film 'Jagga Jasoos' on the reality show 'Sabse Bada Kalakar' on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sabse Bada Kalakar: Ranbir spreads his quirkiness with Raveena, Arshad, Boman

Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ileana D'Cruz, Athiya Shetty and other members of the team launched the trailer of their film 'Mubarakan' in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Team of Mubarakan launch trailer of film with dance, laughter and more at grand event

Salman Khan and Sohail Khan had a gala time on the show 'Super Night with Tubelight', a special show for promotions of their film 'Tubelight, which they shot in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman joins Sunil Grover, Ali Asgar for a hilarious show to promote Tubelight

Salman Khan was seen at his groovy best along with his brother Sohail Khan on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' with Sonakshi Sinha and other judges at a studio in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman grooves with Sonakshi, Sohail as he promotes Tubelight

Bollywood stars and cricketers dazzled at the premiere of the docu-drama on legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's life, 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' that was held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sachin Tendulkar hosts a star-studded premiere of his upcoming biopic

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of the few Indian names synonymous with the Cannes film festival, will be walking the red carpet on Friday. Here we take you through her attire journey over the past 15 years.

Aishwarya to walk the red carpet at Cannes today; can she better these looks from the past?

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham