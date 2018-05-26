The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, May 26, 2018 | Last Update : 06:09 PM IST

World, Asia

US aligning with India, 'ditches' Pak when not required: Musharraf

PTI
Published : May 26, 2018, 5:16 pm IST
Updated : May 26, 2018, 5:14 pm IST

He said that there is absolute requirement to sit with US, resolve whatever tiff both are facing.

The 74-year-old retired general, who is facing high treason charges, has been living in Dubai since last year when he was allowed to leave Pakistan for medical treatment. (Photo: File/AP)
  The 74-year-old retired general, who is facing high treason charges, has been living in Dubai since last year when he was allowed to leave Pakistan for medical treatment. (Photo: File/AP)

Islamabad: The US treats Pakistan according to its needs and "ditches" when it does not require Islamabad, former military ruler Pervez Musharraf has said as he accused America of aligning with India against his country.

The former president and chief of All Pakistan Muslim League (APML) in an interview with Voice of America said that Pak-US relations have suffered quite a blow and are currently at "the lowest ebb", the Express Tribune reported.

The 74-year-old retired general, who is facing high treason charges, has been living in Dubai since last year when he was allowed to leave Pakistan for medical treatment. He said that there is an absolute requirement to sit with the US and resolve whatever tiff the countries are facing. "This connects to Afghanistan. There are allegations against Pakistan, and both the countries have their grievances," he said.

Answering a question as to why there are strenuous relations between the two countries, Musharraf said, "US has supported India very openly from the Cold War era. And now again, the US is aligning itself with India against Pakistan, this affects us directly. We would like the UN to examine India's role in Afghanistan. A one-sided approach to the problem is negative.”

The former army chief said that the people of Pakistan do not understand "why the US ditches us and then comes back to us". "The people also know this that US comes to us when they need us, and they ditch us when they don't – it should not be this way,” he said.

The relations between Washington and Islamabad have been strained since US President Donald Trump accused Pakistan of "lies and deceit" and criticised Islamabad for providing safe havens to terror groups.

Tags: pervez musharraf, us pakistan ties
Location: Pakistan, Islamabad, Islamabad

MOST POPULAR

1

Bizarre: Half human-half chicken embryos created in lab

2

Faizabad village sets example of Hindu-Muslim communal harmony

3

I enjoy acting and people like me, that is why I am a star: Kareena Kapoor Khan

4

Olympic Games Tokyo 2020: Intel will provide AI

5

Russia to carry out checks on Facebook, WhatsApp

more

Editors' Picks

A still from Phir Hera Pheri

Hera Pheri 3 is on, and it’s expected to be Total Dhamaal with Akshay, Suniel, Paresh

Suhana Khan before her birthday. (Photo: Twitter)

Happy birthday Suhana Khan: Why she's best friend material and actor Bollywood needs

Tara Sutaria, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor in a still from 'Padmaavat' and Sara Ali Khan at an event.

Step away Sara, Student Of The Year 2 Tara just bagged Arjun Reddy with Shahid

Salman Khan and Varun Dhawan in 'Judwaa 2'.

Kalank: Is Varun Dhawan going the Salman Khan way?

Priyanka Chopra at the royal wedding.

Royal Wedding: Quantico actress Priyanka Chopra is a sight in lavender

more

ALSO FROMLife

From wild horses in Australia to lions licking ice in Pakistan and one-horned rhinos in India, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

The River Ganges is considered to be the most sacred and holiest of rivers for Hindus. (Photos: AP/ PTI)

Hindus worship the mighty Ganga across India

The four-day festival, the dates of which change slightly each year, is a popular attraction for both tourists and locals - many of whom take the opportunity to dig for shell fish and collect seaweed. (Photo: AFP)

Thousands attend Jindo Sea Parting festival in South Korea

The Bun Festival which began as ritual for fishing communities to pray for safety became a showcase of traditional Chinese culture. Cheung Chau's Bun Festival, which draws thousands of locals and tourists alike is staged to mark the Eighth day of the Fourth Month, in the Chinese calendar which coincides with the local celebration of Buddha's Birthday. (Photos: AP)

In China Bun Festival celebrated to scare away evil spirits

The Chelsea flower show, held annually in the grounds of the Royal Hospital Chelsea, opens to the public on May 22. (Photo: AFP)

Chelsea Flower Show: Students showcase Indian culture through dance in five-day fest

Sanja Matsuri festival is a celebration for the three founders of Sensoji Temple in the Asakusa neighbourhood with nearly two million people visiting during the three-day event. (Photo: AFP)

Hundreds come out to celebrate Sanja Matsuri festival in Tokyo

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham