Tuesday, Feb 26, 2019 | Last Update : 01:26 PM IST

World, Asia

Tensions mount as Pak calls 'emergency meeting' after IAF strikes

PTI
Published : Feb 26, 2019, 11:09 am IST
Updated : Feb 26, 2019, 1:06 pm IST

Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi called an 'emergency meeting' on Tuesday.

Sources here said that Qureshi summoned the
 Sources here said that Qureshi summoned the "emergency meeting" at the Foreign Office for consultations. (File Photo)

Islamabad: Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi called an "emergency meeting" Tuesday after India carried out air strikes across the LoC and destroyed terror camps in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. Qureshi will meet Prime Minister Imran Khan after the meeting in which he will discuss the security situation with high-level officials.

Sources here said that Qureshi summoned the "emergency meeting" at the Foreign Office for consultations. In New Delhi, sources said that India is believed to have carried out air strikes inside Pakistan early Tuesday and targeted terror camps.

The strikes involving several fighter jets of the Indian Air Force successfully destroyed camps belonging to Pakistan-based terror outfits in Balakot in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, the sources told PTI. Earlier, the Pakistan Army alleged that the Indian Air Force (IAF) violated the Line of Control (LoC) in Muzafarabad sector.

"Indian aircraft intruded from Muzafarabad sector. Facing timely and effective response from Pakistan Air Force released payload in haste while escaping which fell near Balakot. No casualties or damage," Major General Asif Ghafoor, Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the media wing of the Pakistan Army, said in a tweet.

"Indian Air Force violated Line of Control Pakistan. Pakistan Air Force immediately scrambled. Indian aircraft gone back," he tweeted. Meanwhile, Pakistani media was reporting that the Indian government has staged a symbolic intrusion due to domestic pressure. Prime Minister Khan has not commented on the issue.

Tags: shah mahmood qureshi, indian air force, line of control
Location: Pakistan, Islamabad, Islamabad

Latest From World

Condemning the air strike, Qureshi said that this was grave aggression by India against Pakistan and considered it as a violation of LoC and Pakistan has the right to retaliate and self defence. (Photo: AFP | File)

Pakistan has right to retaliate: Qureshi warns India after IAF strikes

Prime Minister Imran Khan was chairing an

After India's aggression, Pakistan has a right to respond: Shah Mahmood Qureshi

The Pakistan foreign minister called a high-level emergency meeting on Tuesday for consultation with former foreign secretaries and senior diplomats hours after IAF carried out air strikes across the LoC. (Photo: File)

Pak urges to remain alert; says clouds of dangers hovering over us

Pakistan has a long history of harbouring terrorists and America should not give Islamabad even a dollar until it corrects its behaviour, sge said. (Photo:AP)

Nikki Haley undermines Pakistan; says US should stop giving aid

MOST POPULAR

1

Sonu Sood speaks this about our Indian soldiers; read

2

World's largest Nutella factory in France opens after ‘quality check’

3

Swatch sues Samsung for breaching watch trademark

4

The future of flexible phones is here

5

Man receives under-skin chip implant live at MWC2019

more

Editors' Picks

The NCPCR in India went ahead to recommend a ban on the game in India in order to cut down the addiction amongst the youth of today and help them concentrate on studies.

BAN PUBG: After demands for ban in India, PUBG promises new path

A new smartphone may not be all that cheerful, but could probably save you big time, someday.

Why retiring your old smartphone could be crucial

Data breaches will continue. And as long as we as netizens will continue to use simple and common passwords, the database will keep increasing. (Photo: Pixabay, representative image purpose only)

773 million email ID, passwords exposed. Were you part of it?

Mozilla Foundation, a non-profit organisation behind the famous Mozilla Firefox browser, has put out a list of smart devices that could help you know which devices are safe and which aren’t as much.

Here’s a list of ‘creepy’ smart gifts that could spy on you

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Exclusive: Sara took personality test for Kedarnath character, results shocked her

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

The big fat Isha-Anand wedding witnessed some super heavyweight names gracing the gala affair, with the likes of from Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and family, Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas, Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan, Alia Bhatt and many others. Take a look at the pictures from the ceremony. (Photos: Mrugesh Bandiwadekar)

Pics: From DeepVeer to NickYanka, stars who attended Isha Ambani's wedding

Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's pre-wedding festivities saw many Bollywood celebrities in Udaipur. The two-day celebrations came to rest with all the stars and celebrities heading back home, including Beyoncé. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

Isha Ambani's sangeet bash: Beyoncé, Salman, DeepVeer leave for home

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are now back in town and the couples and star kids are still making a noise in town.

Nickyanka back; couples, star kids still continue to rule

Ahead the release of Abhishek Kapoor's Kedarnath, Bollywood celebrities appeared for the special screening of the film including Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter, Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam among others. Check out the exclusive pictures right here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Janhvi, Ishaan, Ananya and others attend Sara's Kedarnath screening

Post the Nickyanka wedding, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra hosted a wedding reception in Delhi.

Nickyanka reception: Couple looks beautiful, greets PM

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra finally got married in the Hindu ceremony in Jodhpur, which was witnessed by the families.

Nickyanka wedding: Newlyweds back from Jodhpur, families accompany

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham