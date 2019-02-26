Tensions mount as Pak calls 'emergency meeting' after IAF strikes

Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi called an 'emergency meeting' on Tuesday.

Islamabad: Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi called an "emergency meeting" Tuesday after India carried out air strikes across the LoC and destroyed terror camps in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. Qureshi will meet Prime Minister Imran Khan after the meeting in which he will discuss the security situation with high-level officials.

Sources here said that Qureshi summoned the "emergency meeting" at the Foreign Office for consultations. In New Delhi, sources said that India is believed to have carried out air strikes inside Pakistan early Tuesday and targeted terror camps.

The strikes involving several fighter jets of the Indian Air Force successfully destroyed camps belonging to Pakistan-based terror outfits in Balakot in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, the sources told PTI. Earlier, the Pakistan Army alleged that the Indian Air Force (IAF) violated the Line of Control (LoC) in Muzafarabad sector.

"Indian aircraft intruded from Muzafarabad sector. Facing timely and effective response from Pakistan Air Force released payload in haste while escaping which fell near Balakot. No casualties or damage," Major General Asif Ghafoor, Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the media wing of the Pakistan Army, said in a tweet.

"Indian Air Force violated Line of Control Pakistan. Pakistan Air Force immediately scrambled. Indian aircraft gone back," he tweeted. Meanwhile, Pakistani media was reporting that the Indian government has staged a symbolic intrusion due to domestic pressure. Prime Minister Khan has not commented on the issue.