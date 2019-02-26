Tuesday, Feb 26, 2019 | Last Update : 01:26 PM IST

Pak urges to remain alert; says clouds of dangers hovering over us

PTI
Pakistan FM Qureshi in emergency security meet said that clouds of danger are hovering but his country should not be worried.

The Pakistan foreign minister called a high-level emergency meeting on Tuesday for consultation with former foreign secretaries and senior diplomats hours after IAF carried out air strikes across the LoC. (Photo: File)
Islamabad: Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, in a hurriedly summoned security meeting after Indian Air Force's (IAF) multiple aerial strikes at terror launch pads across the Line of Control (LoC), said that clouds of danger are hovering over Pakistan and that his country should not be worried over India's operation.

"I have already said that I don't want to mislead the public. Clouds of danger are hovering over us and we will have to remain alert," Samaa TV quoted Qureshi, as saying.

The Pakistan foreign minister called a high-level emergency meeting on Tuesday for consultation with former foreign secretaries and senior diplomats hours after IAF carried out air strikes across the LoC.

The operation, in which 12 Mirage 2000 jets took part, was carried around 3:30 am, IAF sources told ANI. The jets dropped 1000 Kg bombs on terror camps across the LoC, completely destroying them, sources added. Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) control rooms were also destroyed in the strikes.

The Indian action came 12 days after Pakistan-based JeM carried out a terror attack on a CRPF convoy in Pulwama in Kashmir, killing around 40 personnel and injuring five others.

The terror attack had led to nationwide outrage, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi had vowed to punish those behind the attack.

Entire world community expressed solidarity with India after the deadly terror attack.

The US said it supports India's "Right to self-defence" in the back of the attack.

