The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Jan 26, 2018 | Last Update : 09:04 PM IST

 LIVE !  :  India lost Murali Vijay's wicket at the stroke of lunch on Day three of the third Test against South Africa. (Photo: AP) LIVE| SA vs IND, 3rd Test Day 3: Players walk off field as Elgar suffers blow at head
 
World, Asia

41 dead, over 80 injured in fire at hospital in South Korea

AFP
Published : Jan 26, 2018, 12:54 pm IST
Updated : Jan 26, 2018, 12:55 pm IST

South Korean President Moon Jae-In called an emergency meeting with advisers, and demanded an immediate probe into the cause of the blaze.

Friday's accident is South Korea's worst fire disaster since 2003, when an arson attack on a subway station in the southeastern city of Daegu killed 192 people. (Photo: AP)
 Friday's accident is South Korea's worst fire disaster since 2003, when an arson attack on a subway station in the southeastern city of Daegu killed 192 people. (Photo: AP)

Seoul:  A huge fire tore through a South Korean hospital Friday killing at least 41 people, the government said, in the country's worst blaze for 15 years.

More than 80 others were hurt in the fire, which comes just weeks before thousands of athletes and foreign visitors are expected in the country for the Winter Olympics.

Videos posted on social media showed a patient hanging on to a rope dangling from a helicopter above the hospital in Miryang, in the far south, and another crawling out of a window to climb down a ladder.

The six-storey structure housed a nursing home as well as the hospital.

The death toll rose rapidly throughout the morning, as those initially pulled from the blaze succumbed to their injuries.

By lunchtime, it had hit 41, according to the presidential Blue House.

"Two nurses said they had seen fire suddenly erupting in the emergency room," said fire chief Choi Man-Woo.

All the patients had been brought out, he said, adding that evacuating 15 sick people from the intensive care unit on the third floor took longer as firefighters had to wait for medical staff to supervise the process.

All those who died were in the hospital, he said.

"Many victims were from the first and second floors of the hospital... some died on their way to another hospital," he said.

Video footage and pictures showed the building engulfed by thick, dark smoke and surrounded by multiple fire trucks.

Survivors were brought out wrapped in blankets, and firefighters picked their way through the blackened shell of the building after the blaze was extinguished.

Around 200 people were in the Sejong Hospital when the fire erupted, police said.

Jang Yeong-Jae, a surviving patient, said he was on the second floor when nurses screamed "Fire!" in the hallway and urged people to leave through the emergency exits.

"But when I opened the exit door, the whole stairway was filled with dark smoke and I couldn't see a thing," he told Seoul's major daily JoongAng Ilbo.

"Everybody was running around in panic, falling over and screaming as smoke filled the rooms," he was quoted as saying. Jang tore open window screens and escaped on a ladder erected by firefighters.

"There were so many aged patients on other floors... I wonder if they escaped safely," JoongAng quoted Jang's wife as saying.

South Korean President Moon Jae-In called an emergency meeting with advisers, and demanded an immediate probe into the cause of the blaze.

The fire came only a month after 29 people were killed in an inferno at a fitness club in the South Korean city of Jecheon -- a disaster blamed on insufficient emergency exits, flammable finishing materials and illegally parked cars blocking access to emergency vehicles.

Friday's accident is South Korea's worst fire disaster since 2003, when an arson attack on a subway station in the southeastern city of Daegu killed 192 people.

Tags: south korea, fire, sejong hospital, moon jae-in
Location: South Korea, Seoul, Seoul

MOST POPULAR

1

Nissan's ‘self-parking slippers’ come to life

2

JioPhones topped the feature phone list in 2017

3

Surgeons leave nine inch forceps inside woman during surgery

4

Twitter developing Snapchat-style tool for video sharing

5

Australian Open 2018: Federer wishes Nadal a speedy recovery

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Bollywood stars turned up for the screening of 'Padmaavat' held in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood stars lend their support to Padmaavat team at special screening

With the film releasing on Thursday, the team of 'Padmaavat' held screenings, where Bollywood stars were snapped. (Photo: Viral BhayanI)

Movie time: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, others watch Deepika Padukone starrer Padmaavat

Shah Rukh Khan was among the three global stars who were honoured with Crystal Awards at the World Economic Forum held in Davos on Monday. (Photos: AP)

SRK receives Crystal Award at WEF in Davos; John, Blanchett also honoured

Bollywood stars showed their fitness side at the Mumbai Marathon 2018 held in the city on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani/ Instagram)

Bollywood stars flaunt their medals, moments at the Mumbai Marathon

Akshay Kumar and Sanjay Leela Bhansali addressed the media in Mumbai on Friday to inform that 'Pad Man' and 'Padmaavat' won't clash at the box office. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Padmaavat vs Pad Man: SLB requests Akshay to push release ahead, superstar obliges

The customary annual calendar featuring prominent actors of the film industry by Dabboo Ratnani was unveiled at an event in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Dabboo Ratnani 2018 calendar: Bollywood stars grace grand launch event

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham