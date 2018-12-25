The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Dec 25, 2018 | Last Update : 04:09 PM IST

World, Asia

5 dead, 21 hurt in China as hijacked bus ploughs into pedestrians

AP
Published : Dec 25, 2018, 3:55 pm IST
Updated : Dec 25, 2018, 3:55 pm IST

The newspaper and other reports gave no details of the attacker’s identity or motive.

A brief video clip on the Beijing News website showed a half dozen police officers wrestling the attacker to the ground in the middle of a street as traffic flowed past. (Representational Image)
 A brief video clip on the Beijing News website showed a half dozen police officers wrestling the attacker to the ground in the middle of a street as traffic flowed past. (Representational Image)

Beijing: News reports say an attacker with a knife who tried to hijack a bus in southeastern China killed five people and wounded 21.

The Beijing News newspaper said on its website the attack occurred Tuesday afternoon aboard a public bus in Longyan in the coastal province of Fujian, south of Shanghai.

The newspaper and other reports gave no details of the attacker’s identity or motive.

A brief video clip on the Beijing News website showed a half dozen police officers wrestling the attacker to the ground in the middle of a street as traffic flowed past.

Tags: china, beijing news, man hijacks bus
Location: China, Peking, Peking

MOST POPULAR

1

Apple iOS 12.1.2 reportedly bricking iPhones

2

Cortana scores worst in most voice assistant categories: Report

3

Men are more sensitive and fragile, says Jennifer Lopez

4

Elon Musk says Tesla to pay customers for missed tax credits

5

SpaceX launches first US national security space mission

more

Editors' Picks

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Exclusive: Sara took personality test for Kedarnath character, results shocked her

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

more

ALSO FROMLife

Christmas is an annual festival, commemorating the birth of Jesus Christ observed primarily on December 25 as a religious and cultural celebration around the world. (Photos: AP)

Santa Claus is coming town: World gears up to celebrate Christmas 2018

From a baby elephant, to a rhinocerous killed by poachers and Sully, President Bush's service dog, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

From scampi, to porchetta or even pot roast, here are edible dishes to satiate your taste buds. (Photos: AP)

Food porn: Amazing dishes for the hungry soul

The Hong Kong Pulse Light Festival is showcasing 18 creative light art installations and an enhanced version of 'A Symphony of Lights'. (Photos: AP)

Hong Kong gears up for Christmas with Pulse Light Festival

From humpback whales, to an adventurous leapord cub, rare hawks and migratory birds, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP, PTI)

In Photos: Animals who grabbed headlines this week

From Kugelhupf to the festve Monkey bread, pot roast and noodle soup, here are food shots to tantalise you. (Photos: AP)

Food porn: Delicious dishes for the hungry soul

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham