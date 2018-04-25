Russia hints at providing advanced air defence systems to Syria

Col Gen Sergei Rudskoi said in a statement on Wednesday that Russia will supply Syria with 'new missile defence systems soon.'

Rudskoi did not specify the type of weapons, but his remarks follow reports in the Russian media that Moscow is considering selling its S-300 surface-to-air missile systems to Syria. (Photo: AP | Representational)

Beirut: The Russian military has indicated it will supply the Syrian government with a sophisticated air defence system, after condemning a missile attack launched by the US, Britain and France earlier in April.

Rudskoi did not specify the type of weapons, but his remarks follow reports in the Russian media that Moscow is considering selling its S-300 surface-to-air missile systems to Syria.

Top Russian officials said earlier in April, that Moscow may reconsider a pledge it gave a decade ago not to provide Syria with the S-300 system in light of the air-strikes on Syria in April.

Russia is a key ally of Syrian President Bashar Assad.