Monday, Feb 25, 2019 | Last Update : 02:15 PM IST

World, Asia

Take stern action against terrorists: European Union to Pak amid Pulwama attacks

PTI
Published : Feb 25, 2019, 1:23 pm IST
Updated : Feb 25, 2019, 1:23 pm IST

The EU has asked Pakistan to take 'clear and sustained' actions targeting all UN-listed transnational terrorist groups.

 EU's policy has always been to promote a dialogue between Pakistan and India to sort out differences. (Photo:AP)

Islamabad: The EU has asked Pakistan to take "clear and sustained" actions targeting not only all UN-listed transnational terrorist groups but also individuals claiming responsibility for attacks in the wake of the Pulwama terror strike.

The statement came amid heightened tension between the two nuclear-armed arch-rivals after the February 14 suicide attack by Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad that killed at least 40 CRPF soldiers in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district.

Federica Mogherini, High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and Vice President of the EU Commission, urged Pakistan and India to urgently "de-escalate" the tension which has built up after the attack.

She spoke to Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Sunday and discussed the current situation, a delegation of the European Union (EU) said in a statement here. The EU is also in contact with India, it said. Mogherini also highlighted the need to "continue addressing terrorism including clear and sustained actions targeting not only all United Nations-listed transnational terrorist groups but also individuals claiming responsibility for such attacks" the statement said.

She said the EU's policy has always been to promote a dialogue between Pakistan and India to sort out differences. After the attack, which was claimed by the UN-proscribed JeM, India launched a major diplomatic offensive against Islamabad after the attack and highlighted Pakistan's role in using terrorism as an instrument of state policy.

India asked Pakistan to take immediate and verifiable action against terrorists and terror groups operating from territories under its control.

New Delhi also announced the withdrawal of the Most Favoured Nation status for Pakistan and hiked the customs duty by 200 per cent on goods originating from Pakistan.

Tags: european union, masood azhar, pulwama terror attack, jaish-e-mohammed, mfn, federica mogherini, shah mahmood qureshi
Location: Pakistan, Islamabad, Islamabad

