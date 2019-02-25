Monday, Feb 25, 2019 | Last Update : 09:18 AM IST

World, Asia

Don't dare to look at Pak with evil eye: FM Qureshi to India

PTI
Published : Feb 25, 2019, 8:37 am IST
Updated : Feb 25, 2019, 8:37 am IST

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi claimed on Sunday that Pakistan wants peace, but India is creating a 'war frenzy'.

Qureshi also recalled that former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir Mehbooba Mufti has said that 'you can press the people but not their ideas'. (Photo: AP)
 Qureshi also recalled that former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir Mehbooba Mufti has said that 'you can press the people but not their ideas'. (Photo: AP)

Islamabad: Pakistan wants peace, but India is creating a "war frenzy", Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi claimed on Sunday, amidst simmering tensions between the two countries following the Pulwama terror attack that killed 40 CRPF soldiers.

Addressing the media following a consultative meeting in the wake of the Pulwama attack, Qureshi also said that Pakistan was trying to defuse tensions and has written to the UN, seeking the world body's intervention.

Forty Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel were killed on February 14 in Jammu and Kashmir when a suicide bomber of Pakistan-based terror group Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) rammed an explosive-laden vehicle into their bus in Pulwama district, sparking outrage in the country.

Days after the attack, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said security forces were given a free hand to avenge the dastardly act.

"Pakistan wants peace and I want to give clear message that India is creating war frenzy but if it thinks that it can bring Pakistan under pressure or browbeat us, then it should get rid of this notion because this nation is united like a fist," Qureshi said.

"Don't even think of looking at Pakistan with an evil eye," he warned India as he asked New Delhi to "change its attitude towards" Islamabad.

Stating that India has issued a circular to cancel leaves of nurses, doctors and paramedics in Jammu and Kashmir, he asked, "What impression it wants to give?

Qureshi also recalled that former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir Mehbooba Mufti has said that "you can press the people but not their ideas".

He asked the Indian politicians to counsel the BJP-led government in New Delhi to follow restraint.

Qureshi, who met former foreign secretaries and envoys on Sunday, said the consultations were held to get their input to tackle emerging developments in the wake of the Pulwama attack.

India launched a major diplomatic offensive against Islamabad after the Pulwama attack and highlighted Pakistan's role in using terrorism as an instrument of state policy.

The international community led by the US pressed Pakistan to deny safe haven to terror groups operating form its soil and bring the perpetrators of the Pulwama attack to justice.

India has asked Pakistan to take immediate and verifiable action against terrorists and terror groups operating from territories under its control.

New Delhi also announced the withdrawal of the Most Favoured Nation status for Pakistan and hiked the customs duty by 200 per cent on goods originating from Pakistan.

Tags: shah mahmood qureshi, crpf, un, jem, narendra modi, pulwama terror attack
Location: Pakistan, Islamabad

Latest From World

The former Pakistan president's comment comes over a week after the terror attack that killed 40 CRPF personnel in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama. (File Photo)

India will finish us with 20 nukes: Parvez Musharraf

The scandals have hit countries around the world, with lives devastated from Australia to Chile, Germany and the US. (Photo:AP)

Pope's vow to battle child sex abuse fails to appease victims

Trump also announced that he will be hosting his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida soon. (File Photo)

US to delay China tariff increase: Trump

Pope Francis (Photo: File)

Child sex abuse is like human sacrifice: Pope Francis

MOST POPULAR

1

IIT-Bombay student films woman bathing, gets arrested

2

Japan's emperor marks 30th year of reign at National Theatre in Tokyo

3

Indian-origin students develop device for automatic watering of plants in Singapore

4

Trump, Kim lookalikes stage meeting in Hanoi; warned by cops

5

Spanish Boy kills mother, chops body, keeps her remains in container

more

Editors' Picks

The NCPCR in India went ahead to recommend a ban on the game in India in order to cut down the addiction amongst the youth of today and help them concentrate on studies.

BAN PUBG: After demands for ban in India, PUBG promises new path

A new smartphone may not be all that cheerful, but could probably save you big time, someday.

Why retiring your old smartphone could be crucial

Data breaches will continue. And as long as we as netizens will continue to use simple and common passwords, the database will keep increasing. (Photo: Pixabay, representative image purpose only)

773 million email ID, passwords exposed. Were you part of it?

Mozilla Foundation, a non-profit organisation behind the famous Mozilla Firefox browser, has put out a list of smart devices that could help you know which devices are safe and which aren’t as much.

Here’s a list of ‘creepy’ smart gifts that could spy on you

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Exclusive: Sara took personality test for Kedarnath character, results shocked her

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

The big fat Isha-Anand wedding witnessed some super heavyweight names gracing the gala affair, with the likes of from Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and family, Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas, Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan, Alia Bhatt and many others. Take a look at the pictures from the ceremony. (Photos: Mrugesh Bandiwadekar)

Pics: From DeepVeer to NickYanka, stars who attended Isha Ambani's wedding

Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's pre-wedding festivities saw many Bollywood celebrities in Udaipur. The two-day celebrations came to rest with all the stars and celebrities heading back home, including Beyoncé. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

Isha Ambani's sangeet bash: Beyoncé, Salman, DeepVeer leave for home

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are now back in town and the couples and star kids are still making a noise in town.

Nickyanka back; couples, star kids still continue to rule

Ahead the release of Abhishek Kapoor's Kedarnath, Bollywood celebrities appeared for the special screening of the film including Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter, Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam among others. Check out the exclusive pictures right here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Janhvi, Ishaan, Ananya and others attend Sara's Kedarnath screening

Post the Nickyanka wedding, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra hosted a wedding reception in Delhi.

Nickyanka reception: Couple looks beautiful, greets PM

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra finally got married in the Hindu ceremony in Jodhpur, which was witnessed by the families.

Nickyanka wedding: Newlyweds back from Jodhpur, families accompany

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham