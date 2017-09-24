The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Sep 24, 2017 | Last Update : 07:20 PM IST

 LIVE !  :  Ajinkya Rahane displayed his elegance with a 50-run stand with Rohit Sharma. (Photo: AP) Live| India vs Australia 3rd ODI: 100 comes up for India
 
World, Asia

Sri Lankan couple deploys 250 students to carry 3.2 km long saree, under probe

AFP
Published : Sep 24, 2017, 6:12 pm IST
Updated : Sep 24, 2017, 6:12 pm IST

The students were from a school named after Central Province Chief Minister Sarath Ekanayaka who was a special guest at the wedding.

About 250 students of a state-owned school carried the train of the 3.2-kilometre (two-mile) long saree worn by the bride as she and the groom walked down a main road in the central district of Kandy on Thursday, local media reported. (Photo: AFP)
 About 250 students of a state-owned school carried the train of the 3.2-kilometre (two-mile) long saree worn by the bride as she and the groom walked down a main road in the central district of Kandy on Thursday, local media reported. (Photo: AFP)

Colombo: A Sri Lankan couple is under investigation for deploying hundreds of school children to carry the train of the bride's saree during a wedding ceremony, authorities said Friday.

About 250 students of a state-owned school carried the train of the 3.2-kilometre (two-mile) long saree worn by the bride as she and the groom walked down a main road in the central district of Kandy on Thursday, local media reported. Another 100 students served as flower girls at the wedding.

The students were from a school named after Central Province Chief Minister Sarath Ekanayaka who was a special guest at the wedding, according to media reports, which said the saree was the longest ever worn by a bride in Sri Lanka.

(Photo: AFP)(Photo: AFP)

The National Child Protection Authority (NCPA) said it was probing the incident.

"We have started an investigation," NCPA Chairman Marini de Livera told AFP. "We are going all out because we don't want this to become a trend."

De Livera said deploying students for such ceremonies during school hours was against the law, with violators facing up to 10 years in prison.

"What they (the wedding party) did is a violation of child rights," de Livera said. "Depriving children of education, risking their security and harming their dignity are criminal offences."

Tags: bride's saree, 3.2 km long saree, sri lankan couple
Location: Sri Lanka, Western, Colombo

MOST POPULAR

1

Shocking images show parasite swimming around in boy's eyeball

2

Somerhalder-Nikki Reed issue apology for pregnancy comment

3

Live| India vs Australia 3rd ODI: 100 comes up for India

4

In a first, women throng Saudi stadium for national day

5

Reliance Jio to start delivering 6 million JioPhones from today

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMLife

The show brought together the supermodels that Gianni Versace helped create — Carla Bruni, Claudia Schiffer, Naomi Campbell, Cindy Crawford and Helena Christensen. (All Photos: AP)

Donatella Versace pays tribute to brother Gianni at Milan Fashion Week; gets his original supermodels

Over 100 artists from 16 countries compete at International Festival of Circus Art

Over 100 artists perform at International Festival of Circus Art in Belarus

Celebrated all across India, Navratri is a multi-day Hindu festival that takes place in autumn every year. (Photo: AP. PTI)

India gears up to celebrate Navratri 2017

Gucci opens with big bangs, wide shoulders and sequins; while PETA activists condemn the use of leather. (All photos: AP)

Big Bangs theory: Gucci goes back to the 80s for Milan Fashion Week

International cosplayer Jonathan Stryker celebrated Disney week on his Instagram page. (All photos: Jonathan Stryker Instagram)

This cosplayer nailed the looks and expressions of Disney male leads

Nation gears to celebrate with theatrical and colourful pandals. (All photos: AP)

Nation prepares for Durga Puja 2017 in full swing

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham