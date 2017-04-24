The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Apr 24, 2017 | Last Update : 03:08 PM IST

World, Asia

India should focus on economic development than aircraft carriers: Chinese media

PTI
Published : Apr 24, 2017, 2:05 pm IST
Updated : Apr 24, 2017, 2:01 pm IST

'New Delhi is perhaps too impatient to develop an aircraft carrier', an article in the state-run Global Times said.

INS Virat that was commissioned in 1987 has just been decommissioned this month after an eventful four decades of service. ( File Photo)
 INS Virat that was commissioned in 1987 has just been decommissioned this month after an eventful four decades of service. ( File Photo)

Beijing: India should focus less on speeding up the process of building aircraft carriers to contain China in the Indian ocean and more on its economic  development, Chinese official media said on Monday.

"New Delhi is perhaps too impatient to develop an aircraft carrier. The country is still in its initial stage of industrialisation, and there will be many technical  obstacles that stand in the way of a build-up of aircraft carriers," an article in the state-run Global Times said.

"In the past few decades, India and China have taken different paths in terms of aircraft carriers, but the different results achieved by the two countries point to the underlying importance of economic development," it said.

"New Delhi should perhaps be less eager to speed up the process of building aircraft carriers in order to counter China's growing sway in the Indian Ocean, and focus more on its economy," it said.

China yesterday celebrated 68th anniversary of the establishment of its navy amid massive expansion of its fleet. A fleet of three Chinese naval ships left Shanghai in the morning for a friendly visit to more than 20 countries in
Asia, Europe and Africa.

"With the expansion of foreign trade, as well as China's 'One Belt and One Road' initiative, the Chinese navy has taken on a new mission, which is to protect the country's overseas interests," a report in the same daily said.

As a consequence, China's military strategy for the navy has changed and it must increase its presence overseas to meet the new requirements, military expert Song Zhongping said.

As a signature achievement of the navy, the Liaoning aircraft carrier built from an empty hull of former Soviet ship has finished its blue sea training, he said.

While the Chinese navy flexed muscle with massive expansion of overseas with new "logistic" based in Gwadar in Pakistan and Djibouti in the Indian Ocean, the Chinese official media sought to project India deploying aircraft carriers decades ahead of China in a negative light.

"As the world's second-largest economy, China is now capable of building a strong navy to safeguard the security of strategic maritime channels. China's construction of its first aircraft carrier is a result of economic development," an article in the Global Times said.

"The country would have finished work on it several years ago if Beijing had simply wanted to engage in an arms race to have more influence in the Asia-Pacific and Indian Ocean regions," the article said in defence of China deploying its first aircraft carrier in 1912.

"India itself could be taken as a negative example for a build-up of aircraft carriers," it said. Unlike China, India operated the aircraft carrier since 1961.

INS Vikrant which was purchased as an incomplete carrier in 1957 played a key role in enforcing the naval blockade of the East Pakistan in 1971 before it was
decommissioned in 1997.

Its successor INS Virat that was commissioned in 1987 has just been decommissioned this month after an eventful four decades of service.

It was succeeded by INS Vikramaditya, a modified version of Russian ship Admiral Gorshikov, which became operational in 2013. The second INS Vikrant being built in Cochin Shipyard is expected to be ready by 2018.

Tags: industrialisation, aircraft carriers, economic development
Location: China, Peking, Peking

MOST POPULAR

1

Hey Alexa, tell my Mercedes to start

2

Xiaomi reveals its reason to ditch the headphone jack

3

Android Nougat update to hit Moto G4 Play in June

4

Inside pics: Sid-Alia, Saif-Kareena and Karan party hard in the burbs

5

Union Mnister welcomes Apple to to make iPhones in India

more

Editors' Picks

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

PV Sindhu and Carolina Marin came out battling hard, but the former clinched it in the end. (Photo: PTI)

PV Sindhu breezes past Carolina Marin to clinch India Open

Debutant Kuldeep Yadav scalped four wickets as Australia failed to cash in on Steve Smith’s hundred and were all out for 300. (Photo: AP)

Kuldeep Yadav stars as Australia all out for 300

Steve Smith became the third fastest batsman from his country to reach the 5,000-run mark, at the Jharkhand Cricket Association stadium. (Photo: BCCI)

Steve Smith becomes 3rd fastest Australian to score 5,000 runs in Test cricket

more

ALSO FROMLife Gallery

Assamese celebrate the Suwori festival which coincides with Rongali Bihu by hosting elephant fights, horse races, dances and songs along with tug-of-war. (Photo: AP)

Locals celebrate vibrant Suwori tribal festival in Assam

Sand artist Jim Denevan creates detailed sand art using sticks and rakes to create distinct or geometrical patterns near beaches. (Photo: Facebook/JimDenevan)

US artist makes aerially appealing sand art that is absolutely amazing

Russian illustrator Nikita Golubev doesn’t consider dirty cars to be an eyesore. In fact, he treats them as blank canvasses to make beautiful art. (Photo: Instagram/ @proboynick)

Russian man gives dirty cars an artistic makeover

Nusret Gökçe's popularity has made him go viral again after his cast his vote in the Turkish elections and his fans put him in hilarious situations. (Photo: Reddit)

Turkish chef Salt Bae casting his vote made netizens come up with hilarious memes

Worshippers in Mexico, Cuba, Guatemala, Paraguay and Spain walk the streets enacting the crucifixion of Jesus Christ three days before the resurrection on Easter Sunday. (Photo: AP)

Devotees participate in the Good Friday rituals around the world

Stephen Crowley's daughter Hannah has been photoshopped in dangerous situations and it looks very real (Photo: Instagram)

Man photoshops daughter in terrifying places to send a message

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham