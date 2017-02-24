One suspect in Kim murder suffered effects of chemical weapon: Malaysia police

Police have arrested a Vietnamese woman and an Indonesian woman suspected of smearing the chemical on his face.

Kuala Lumpur: One of two women suspected of killing the half-brother of North Korea's leader with the highly toxic VX nerve agent also suffered its effects, Malaysia's police chief said on Friday.

"She was vomiting," Khalid Abu Bakar said in response to a question about whether the women felt the effects of VX, classified as a weapon of mass destruction by the United Nations. He declined to elaborate.

Kim Jong Nam died after being assaulted at Kuala Lumpur International Airport on Feb. 13. Police have arrested a Vietnamese woman and an Indonesian woman suspected of smearing the chemical on his face.