The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Jan 24, 2018 | Last Update : 08:45 PM IST

 LIVE !  :  South Afric players celebrate fall of Indian wicket (Photo: BCCI) LIVE| SA vs Ind 3rd Test, Day 1: India bowled out for 187
 
World, Asia

Top Haqqani commander, 2 others killed in US drone strike in Pak

PTI
Published : Jan 24, 2018, 4:33 pm IST
Updated : Jan 24, 2018, 4:34 pm IST

The drone strikes targeted the house belonging to Afghan refugees near Pakistan's restive tribal Kurram agency bordering Afghanistan.

Local sources belonging to the Orakzai Agency said that the strike was carried out on the Haqqani Network hideout. (Representational image/AFP)
 Local sources belonging to the Orakzai Agency said that the strike was carried out on the Haqqani Network hideout. (Representational image/AFP)

Peshawar: A top commander of the Haqqani network along with two others were killed on Wednesday when a US drone struck a home near Pakistan's restive tribal Kurram agency bordering Afghanistan, media reports said.

Two missiles were fired from the drone at the house in Speen Thall area on the confluence of borders between Hangu district of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and Orakzai agency.

Haqqani Network Commander Ehsan alias Khawari and two of his companions were reportedly killed during the strike conducted in North Waziristan, Dawn news reported.

The drone strikes, carried out by US spy planes, targeted the house belonging to Afghan refugees, the report said.

Local sources belonging to the Orakzai Agency said that the strike was carried out on the Haqqani Network hideout.

On January 17, in the first drone strike of 2018, one man was severely injured in Kurram agency's Badshah Kot area near the Pak-Afghan border.

Drone strikes have surged in Kurram agency in the wake of US President Donald Trump's announcement of a new Afghan policy in August, in which Pakistan was also accused of offering "safe havens to agents of chaos".

Pakistan has repeatedly said that drone strikes on its soil are a violation of its sovereignty and denies the charge, saying it acts against militants without discrimination.

Taliban leader Mullah Akhtar Mansour was also killed in one of such strikes in 2016.

Tags: us drone strike, haqqani network, donald trump
Location: Pakistan, Nothwest Border Prov, Peshawar

MOST POPULAR

1

Tinder security flaws may cause danger!

2

Apple makes HomePod available for sale, to start at $349

3

Smartphones result in decreasing self- esteem, happiness: Study

4

Video: Man spills entire champagne worth £30,000 on floor of nightclub

5

Facebook to hand privacy controls to users ahead of EU law

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Shah Rukh Khan was among the three global stars who were honoured with Crystal Awards at the World Economic Forum held in Davos on Monday. (Photos: AP)

SRK receives Crystal Award at WEF in Davos; John, Blanchett also honoured

Bollywood stars showed their fitness side at the Mumbai Marathon 2018 held in the city on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani/ Instagram)

Bollywood stars flaunt their medals, moments at the Mumbai Marathon

Akshay Kumar and Sanjay Leela Bhansali addressed the media in Mumbai on Friday to inform that 'Pad Man' and 'Padmaavat' won't clash at the box office. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Padmaavat vs Pad Man: SLB requests Akshay to push release ahead, superstar obliges

The customary annual calendar featuring prominent actors of the film industry by Dabboo Ratnani was unveiled at an event in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Dabboo Ratnani 2018 calendar: Bollywood stars grace grand launch event

Akshay Kumar took the promotions of his upcoming film 'Pad Man' to the city of Pune with multiple events being held for the occasion. (Photo: Twitter)

'Pad Man' Akshay Kumar takes promotions to Pune, gets rousing welcome

The grand finale of 'Bigg Boss 11' was held in Mumbai on Sunday, with Akshay Kumar being the star attraction. (Photo: Instagram)

Bigg Boss 11: Shilpa crowned winner, Salman-Akshay bonding steals the show

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham