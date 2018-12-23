The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Dec 23, 2018 | Last Update : 01:23 PM IST

World, Asia

‘Will show Modi govt how to treat minorities,’ says Pak PM Imran Khan

PTI
Published : Dec 23, 2018, 11:47 am IST
Updated : Dec 23, 2018, 11:47 am IST

Khan's comment comes amid controversy over Bollywood actor Naseeruddin Shah's remarks on mob violence in India.

Addressing an event in Lahore, Imran Khan asserted that his govet is taking steps to ensure that religious minorities in Pakistan get their due rights. (Photo: File | ANI)
 Addressing an event in Lahore, Imran Khan asserted that his govet is taking steps to ensure that religious minorities in Pakistan get their due rights. (Photo: File | ANI)

Lahore: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday said he will "show" the Narendra Modi government "how to treat minorities", amid controversy over Bollywood actor Naseeruddin Shah's remarks on mob violence in India.

Shah finds himself at the centre of a major controversy over his remarks on the cases of mob lynching in India following the killing of a policeman in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr district earlier this month.

Addressing an event to highlight the 100-day achievements of the Punjab government in Lahore, Khan asserted that his government is taking steps to ensure that religious minorities in Pakistan get their due rights, which was also a vision of the country's founder Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

Khan said that his government will make it sure that the minorities feel safe, protected and have equal rights in 'New Pakistan'.

"We will show the Modi government how to treat minorities...Even in India, people are saying that minorities are not being treated as equal citizens," he said referring to Shah's statement.

In a video interview with Karwan-e-Mohabbat India, the veteran actor said the death of a cow was being given importance over killing of a policeman in India.

He said the "poison has already spread" and it will be now difficult to contain it.

"It will be very difficult to capture this djinn back into the bottle again. There is complete impunity for those who take law into their own hands...I feel anxious for my children because tomorrow if a mob surrounds them and asks, 'Are you a Hindu or a Muslim?' they will have no answer. It worries me that I don't see the situation improving anytime soon," Shah added.

Imran Khan said if justice is not given to the weak then it will only lead to an uprising.

Giving an example, he said, "The people of East Pakistan were not given their rights, which was the main reason behind the creation of Bangladesh."

On December 3, Inspector Subodh Kumar Singh and a student, Sumit Kumar, were killed in mob violence in Bulandshahr after cow carcasses were found strewn around.

The main accused in the case is a local Bajrang Dal leader, Yogesh Raj.

Tags: imran khan, indo-pak ties, naseeruddin shah, bulandshahr lynching
Location: Pakistan, Punjab, Lahore

MOST POPULAR

1

London's Gatwick airport reopens again, police make two arrests

2

India empowers agencies to snoop on computers; critics decry 'surveillance state'

3

'Kill your foster parents': Amazon's Alexa talks murder, sex in AI experiment

4

Huawei offers Rs 15,000 off, 0% EMI, cashback, exchange offers

5

Here's why people believe in God, reveal researchers

more

Editors' Picks

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Exclusive: Sara took personality test for Kedarnath character, results shocked her

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

The big fat Isha-Anand wedding witnessed some super heavyweight names gracing the gala affair, with the likes of from Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and family, Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas, Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan, Alia Bhatt and many others. Take a look at the pictures from the ceremony. (Photos: Mrugesh Bandiwadekar)

Pics: From DeepVeer to NickYanka, stars who attended Isha Ambani's wedding

Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's pre-wedding festivities saw many Bollywood celebrities in Udaipur. The two-day celebrations came to rest with all the stars and celebrities heading back home, including Beyoncé. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

Isha Ambani's sangeet bash: Beyoncé, Salman, DeepVeer leave for home

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are now back in town and the couples and star kids are still making a noise in town.

Nickyanka back; couples, star kids still continue to rule

Ahead the release of Abhishek Kapoor's Kedarnath, Bollywood celebrities appeared for the special screening of the film including Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter, Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam among others. Check out the exclusive pictures right here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Janhvi, Ishaan, Ananya and others attend Sara's Kedarnath screening

Post the Nickyanka wedding, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra hosted a wedding reception in Delhi.

Nickyanka reception: Couple looks beautiful, greets PM

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra finally got married in the Hindu ceremony in Jodhpur, which was witnessed by the families.

Nickyanka wedding: Newlyweds back from Jodhpur, families accompany

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham