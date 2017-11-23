The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Nov 23, 2017 | Last Update : 12:37 PM IST

World, Asia

Indian man gets 4 yrs jail term for robbing compatriot jeweller: Singapore

PTI
Published : Nov 23, 2017, 11:45 am IST
Updated : Nov 23, 2017, 12:12 pm IST

Yelchur Sreenivas, 51, was robbed by Srinath Bari Ramdeo Bari and his two accomplices near Towner Road as he was returning home.

Srinath also pleaded guilty to two counts of failing to report for a urine test (for drug checks) and was given a six month jail term on each charge. (Photo: File/Representational)
 Srinath also pleaded guilty to two counts of failing to report for a urine test (for drug checks) and was given a six month jail term on each charge. (Photo: File/Representational)

Singapore: A 53-year-old Indian in Singapore has been jailed for over three years for robbing a compatriot jeweller of cash and valuables to the tune of USD 31,910, media reports said.

Yelchur Sreenivas, 51, was robbed by Srinath Bari Ramdeo Bari and his two accomplices near Towner Road as he was returning home on May 25, 2016.

Srinath along with his two accomplices repeatedly hit Sreenivas with a wooden pole and robbed him of cash and valuables worth about 43,000 Singapore dollars (USD 31,910), The Straits Times reported.

Srinath also pleaded guilty to two counts of failing to report for a urine test (for drug checks) and was given a six month jail term on each charge, the report said.

A fourth charge of failing to report for his test was considered during his sentencing, it said

In lieu of the mandatory 12 strokes of the cane, Srinath, who is above 50 and cannot be caned, was given an additional jail term of 20 weeks, the report said.

District Judge Jasvender Kaur ordered the sentence for the robbery and one of the urine tests to run consecutively, making a total of four years and 20 weeks in jail, it said.

She backdated his sentence to September 23, 2016.

The robbery’s mastermind Venkatachalapathy, 48, was sentenced to four years and three months’ jail and 12 strokes of the cane on November 2.

The third accomplice, Hassan, 36, who goes by one name, has claimed trial.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Zulhafni Zulkeflee said Venkatachalapathy knew the victim was involved in the jewellery business and roped in Srinath and Hassan for the robbery.

Yelchur was carrying a haversack containing cash and jewellery samples while walking along Towner road at midnight when he felt somebody pulling it from behind.

He turned around and saw Venkatachalapathy, who shoved him to the ground. Venkatachalapathy tried to snatch the haversack but failed. He then ran away.

Yelchur was getting up when Srinath came from behind and struck his shoulder a few times with a pole. Just then, Venkatachalapathy came back, grabbed the haversack, and fled with Srinath.

The bag had cash and valuables totalling 42,775 dollars.

When Venkatachalapathy was arrested the next day, the police recovered cash and valuables amounting to 36,175 dollars. Srinath, arrested in August 2016, could have been jailed for up to 14 years for robbery.

For failing to report for a urine test, the maximum penalty is a 10,000 dollars fine and four years’ jail.

Tags: robbery, jeweller, 12 strokes of the cane, drug test
Location: Singapore, , Singapore

MOST POPULAR

1

Hong Kong Super Series: Son Wan Ho ends Sai Praneeth's campaign

2

Here's how the Uber data breach happened

3

Brazil may ban all abortions even in cases of rape victims, danger to mother's life

4

Lot of things got cut; response kind of bummed me out: Jason Momoa on 'Justice League'

5

The Ashes: Glenn Maxwell called in as cover for injury doubt David Warner

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Ranbir Kapoor was at his entertaining best as he promoted his film 'Jagga Jasoos' on the reality show 'Sabse Bada Kalakar' on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sabse Bada Kalakar: Ranbir spreads his quirkiness with Raveena, Arshad, Boman

Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ileana D'Cruz, Athiya Shetty and other members of the team launched the trailer of their film 'Mubarakan' in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Team of Mubarakan launch trailer of film with dance, laughter and more at grand event

Salman Khan and Sohail Khan had a gala time on the show 'Super Night with Tubelight', a special show for promotions of their film 'Tubelight, which they shot in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman joins Sunil Grover, Ali Asgar for a hilarious show to promote Tubelight

Salman Khan was seen at his groovy best along with his brother Sohail Khan on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' with Sonakshi Sinha and other judges at a studio in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman grooves with Sonakshi, Sohail as he promotes Tubelight

Bollywood stars and cricketers dazzled at the premiere of the docu-drama on legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's life, 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' that was held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sachin Tendulkar hosts a star-studded premiere of his upcoming biopic

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of the few Indian names synonymous with the Cannes film festival, will be walking the red carpet on Friday. Here we take you through her attire journey over the past 15 years.

Aishwarya to walk the red carpet at Cannes today; can she better these looks from the past?

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham