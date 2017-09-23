The Asian Age | News

Iran tests new medium-range missiles in defiance of US warnings

AFP
Published : Sep 23, 2017, 12:03 pm IST
Updated : Sep 23, 2017, 12:04 pm IST

State television carried footage of the launch of the Khoramshahr missile.

Iran said it has successfully tested a new medium-range missile in defiance of warnings from Washington. (Photo: PTI/Representational)
 Iran said it has successfully tested a new medium-range missile in defiance of warnings from Washington. (Photo: PTI/Representational)

Tehran: Iran said on Saturday it had successfully tested a new medium-range missile in defiance of warnings from Washington that it was ready to ditch a landmark nuclear deal over the issue.

State television carried footage of the launch of the Khoramshahr missile, which was first displayed at a high-profile military parade on Friday.

It also carried in-flight video from the nose cone.

The broadcaster gave no date for the test although officials had said on Friday that it would be tested "soon".

Previous Iranian missile launches have triggered US sanctions and accusations that they violate the spirit of the 2015 nuclear deal between Tehran and major powers.

President Donald Trump has threatened to bin the agreement over the issue, saying that Iran's missile programme could give it the technical know-how for a delivery system for a nuclear warhead when a sunset clause in the deal expires in 2025.

He is due to report to Congress on October 15 on whether or not he believes Iran is in compliance with the nuclear deal.

If he decides that it is not, it could open the way for renewed US sanctions and perhaps the collapse of the agreement.

Trump said on Wednesday he had made his decision but was not yet ready to reveal it.

