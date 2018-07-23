The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Jul 23, 2018 | Last Update : 09:30 AM IST

World, Asia

Just days after arrest, Nawaz Sharif 'on verge of kidney failure': Report

ANI
Published : Jul 23, 2018, 8:40 am IST
Updated : Jul 23, 2018, 8:44 am IST

Urea nitrogen in former Pak PM's blood climbed to dangerous levels, heartbeat is irregular, he suffers from dehydration, excess sweating.

On July 6, Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz were convicted in the Avenfield reference case by the Accountability Court. (Photo: File/Twitter)
 On July 6, Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz were convicted in the Avenfield reference case by the Accountability Court. (Photo: File/Twitter)

Rawalpindi: Former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif is reportedly 'on the verge of a kidney failure', and a medical board has urged for his immediate transfer to a hospital from Adiala jail in Rawalpindi.

Sources told The Express Tribune that the urea nitrogen in Nawaz Sharif's blood has climbed up to dangerous levels, his heartbeat is irregular and he is suffering from dehydration and excessive sweating.

According to the report, the hospital in jail does not have a facility where Sharif could be given intravenous fluid. It is necessary to take him to the hospital, and failing to do so could create a situation of emergency at night.

The interim Pakistan government is likely to take a decision soon on the same.

A medical board has reportedly examined Sharif inside the jail on Sunday, The Express Tribune quoted insiders, as saying.

A caretaker government source said that the three-time prime minister has been medically examined on a regular basis in Adiala jail and his medical tests appeared to be normal.

On July 6, Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz were convicted in the Avenfield reference case by the Accountability Court.

While Sharif was given ten years of jail and fined eight million pounds, Maryam was sentenced to eight years in jail and fined two million pounds.

Also, Maryam's husband, Captain (Retd) Muhammad Safdar was given a one-year sentence without any fine.

The father and daughter were taken to Islamabad by a special chartered flight soon after their arrival at Lahore on July 13, from where they were taken to Adiala jail in Rawalpindi.

Tags: nawaz sharif, kidney failure, adiala jail, maryam nawaz
Location: Pakistan, Punjab, Rawalpindi

MOST POPULAR

1

Watch: Salman, Jacqueline set the stage on fire at Poorna Patel’s wedding

2

Mysterious lights over China spark UFO rumours

3

Dhadak collects Rs 8.71 crores first day, highest opening for newcomers!

4

Shocking: You can get pregnant, while pregnant

5

Apple Watch, FitBit could feel cost of US tariffs

more

Editors' Picks

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh’s happy dance with Sadguru is all you need to complete your weekend

Salman Khan and Juhi Chawla in a still from 'Deewana Mastana'.

Salman Khan really wanted to marry Juhi Chawla at one time, but then this happened

Ram Gopal Varma and Sanjay Dutt.

Disappointed by Rajkumar Hirani's Sanju, RGV promises an 'honest' Sanjay Dutt biopic

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas.

Priyanka Chopra birthday: Nick Jonas leaves hotel room with her, happy and twinning

Priyanka Chopra

Happy birthday Priyanka Chopra: Her journey from small-town girl to global icon

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Politician Praful Patel’s daughter Poorna got married in Mumbai on Saturday and Bollywood stars made the reception a grand affair. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

SRK, Salman, Hrithik, Katrina make Poorna Patel’s reception a grand affair

A screening of ‘Dhadak’ was organised in Mumbai on Thursday where many celebrities were spotted. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Janhvi’s granny, other stars catch up with Dhadak fever on eve of release

A screening of the much-anticipated ‘Dhadak’ was held in the city on Wednesday and celebrities galore were present. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Did Sara, Rekha, Shahid, other stars’ hearts ‘Dhadak’ for Janhvi-Ishaan starrer?

Veteran actress Ritu Bhaduri was cremated in Mumbai on Tuesday after her death earlier in the day. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

RIP Rita Bhaduri: Celebrities pay last respects to veteran actress at funeral

Kamal Haasan was the guest on Salman Khan’s TV show ‘Dus Ka Dum’ along with stars from TV and music fraternity. (Photos: Viral Bhayani/ Twitter)

2 superstars in 1 frame: Salman hosts Kamal; TV, music stars also present

Celebrity mothers spent time with their daughters abroad, while an expectant one revealed her excitement on Sunday. (Photos: Instagram)

Aishwarya-Aaradhya, Gauri-Suhana chill French way; Mira's cute expectant phase

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham