18 killed, over 100 injured as twin blasts hit market in Pak's tribal belt

The second blast took place as rescuers and bystanders rushed to aid those who had been hurt in the first explosion.

At least 11 people were killed and 24 wounded when twin blasts tore through a market crowded with shoppers preparing for the Eid holidays. (Photo: File/Representational)

Peshawar: At least 18 people were killed and more than 100 others injured on Friday in powerful twin blasts at a crowded market in Parachinar area of Pakistan's Kurram tribal district, bordering Afghanistan.

The first explosion occurred in Akbar Khan Market in Parachinar headquarters of Kurram Agency when people were busy shopping for Iftar and Eid, officials said.

Officials said that 18 people were killed and at least 100 others injured in the explosions.

The emergency and rescue services shifted injured to Agency Headquarters hospital Parachinar.

The security forces cordon off the entire area and started search operation.

Pakistan Army contingents and FC personnel reached the site of the attack to aid in rescue efforts.

Earlier on Friday, a powerful car bombing near the office of the provincial police chief in southwestern Pakistan killed 11 people and wounded 20, officials said.

The explosion near the police chief's office in Quetta, the capital of Baluchistan province, was powerful enough that it was heard across the city, shattering windows of nearby buildings, said police spokesman Shahzada Farhat.