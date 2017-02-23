The Asian Age | News

World, Asia

Eleven bloody days in Pakistan: A timeline

AFP
Published : Feb 23, 2017
Updated : Feb 23, 2017, 4:59 pm IST

A recap of the incidents which have killed 136 people over the past 11 days.

Pakistani soldiers stand alert outside a courthouse following suicide bombing in Charsadda, Pakistan. (Photo: AP/File)
 Pakistani soldiers stand alert outside a courthouse following suicide bombing in Charsadda, Pakistan. (Photo: AP/File)

Islamabad: At least six people were killed in a bomb blast in Lahore Thursday, the tenth attack to strike Pakistan in just under a fortnight, with the apparently coordinated wave pointing to a resurgence in militant violence.

Here is a recap of the incidents which have killed 136 people over the past 11 days:

February 23

At least six people are killed and 30 injured after a blast rips through a building in an upscale shopping area of the eastern city of Lahore. No group has immediately claimed the attack.

February 21

At least seven people are killed when multiple suicide bombers attack a court complex in northern Pakistan. The attack is claimed by the Jamaat-ul-Ahrar (JuA) faction of the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), or the Pakistani Taliban.

February 16

  • At least 90 devotees are killed and hundreds wounded when a devastating bomb detonates in the popular Sufi shrine of Lal Shabaz Qalandar in Sehwan in southern Pakistan. The Islamic State group claims the attack.
  • Gunmen on motorcycles kill four policemen and a civilian in the northwestern town of Dera Ismail Khan. The attack was claimed by the umbrella TTP.
  • An improvised explosive device claimed by JuA hits an army convoy in the restive southwestern province of Balochistan, killing three soldiers and wounding two others.

February 15

  • A suicide bomber rides a motorcycle into a van carrying judges in the northwestern city of Peshawar, killing the van's driver in an attack claimed by the umbrella TTP.
  • Two suicide bombers launch an assault on a government compound in the Mohmand tribal region in the northwest, killing five people and wounding seven, with the attack claimed by JuA. Later, a fourth suicide bomber blows himself up as police surround him.

February 13

  • Fourteen people are killed and 82 injured when a powerful bomb blast tears through Lahore. The attack, apparently targeting police, is claimed by JuA.
  • Two members of the bomb disposal squad are killed while defusing a device in Quetta, the capital of Balochistan. No group claims responsibility for the bomb.   

February 12

A roadside bomb kills three paramilitary soldiers in a restive northwestern tribal area bordering Afghanistan.

