The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Dec 22, 2018 | Last Update : 11:48 AM IST

World, Asia

'Untrue': China denies report of secret military project in Pak trade corridor

PTI
Published : Dec 22, 2018, 10:25 am IST
Updated : Dec 22, 2018, 10:25 am IST

The Chinese Foreign Ministry said the Belt and Road Initiative is purely an economic project with peaceful intent.

'According to our information the relevant report is not true,' Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying told a media briefing when asked about the report. (Representational Image | AP)
 'According to our information the relevant report is not true,' Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying told a media briefing when asked about the report. (Representational Image | AP)

Beijing: China on Friday dismissed as untrue a US media report that alleged that it has hatched a secret plan to build fighter jets and other military hardware in Pakistan as part of the USD 60 billion China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project.

The CPEC, which connects Gwadar Port in Balochistan with China's Xinjiang province, is the flagship project of Chinese President Xi Jinping's ambitious Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).

The Islamabad datelined report in the New York Times said Pakistani Air Force and Chinese officials were putting the final touches to the secret proposal.

"Chinese officials have repeatedly said the Belt and Road is purely an economic project with peaceful intent. But with its plan for Pakistan, China is for the first time explicitly tying a Belt and Road proposal to its military ambitions - and confirming the concerns of a host of nations who suspect the infrastructure initiative is really about helping China project armed might," the report said.

"According to our information the relevant report is not true," the Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Hua Chunying, told a media briefing when asked about the report, which coincided with the eighth Joint Coordination Committee (JCC) meeting of the CPEC during which both sides signed an agreement to expand industrial cooperation in diverse fields and attract investment in special economic zones.

Hua said the CPEC is an important framework for cooperation bearing the long-term interests in mind.

All-weather friends and close allies, China and Pakistan have been jointly building the J-17 Thunder, a single seater multi-role combat aircraft. Pakistan has been eyeing a number of new advanced Chinese jets including the stealth fighter.

Tags: china, pakistan, china-pakistan economic corridor (cpec) project, xi jinping, belt and road initiative (bri)
Location: China, Peking, Peking

MOST POPULAR

1

Here's why people believe in God, reveal researchers

2

Television ads for sugary cereal do influence kids' breakfast cravings

3

‘Dermophis donaldtrumpi’: Blind animal to be named after US President

4

Police start live face recognition on streets, here's why

5

Bid good bye to dry lips with emollients this winter

more

Editors' Picks

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Exclusive: Sara took personality test for Kedarnath character, results shocked her

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

more

ALSO FROMLife

From a baby elephant, to a rhinocerous killed by poachers and Sully, President Bush's service dog, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

From scampi, to porchetta or even pot roast, here are edible dishes to satiate your taste buds. (Photos: AP)

Food porn: Amazing dishes for the hungry soul

The Hong Kong Pulse Light Festival is showcasing 18 creative light art installations and an enhanced version of 'A Symphony of Lights'. (Photos: AP)

Hong Kong gears up for Christmas with Pulse Light Festival

From humpback whales, to an adventurous leapord cub, rare hawks and migratory birds, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP, PTI)

In Photos: Animals who grabbed headlines this week

From Kugelhupf to the festve Monkey bread, pot roast and noodle soup, here are food shots to tantalise you. (Photos: AP)

Food porn: Delicious dishes for the hungry soul

Fashion house's first show in Tokyo saw creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli celebrating Japanese culture. (Photos: AP)

Valentino showcases amazing Pre-Fall 2019 collection in Tokyo

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham