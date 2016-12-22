Thursday, Dec 22, 2016 | Last Update : 10:53 PM IST

World, Asia

India attempting to change Kashmir demographics: Pakistan

PTI
Published : Dec 22, 2016, 5:11 pm IST
Updated : Dec 22, 2016, 5:15 pm IST

Foreign Office spokesman Nafees Zakaria made the allegations at the weekly press briefing in Islamabad.

Pakistan’s Foreign Office Spokesman Nafees Zakaria. (Photo: File)
 Pakistan’s Foreign Office Spokesman Nafees Zakaria. (Photo: File)

Islamabad: Pakistan on Thursday accused India of settling non-Kashmiris in Jammu in an attempt to change the demographic composition of the region.

Foreign Office spokesman Nafees Zakaria made the allegations at the weekly press briefing in Islamabad.

"Reportedly, PDP-BJP regime...in violation of UNSC Resolutions, has started issuing domicile certificates to non-Kashmiri Hindus in Jammu region. The move is part of the regime's nefarious designs to change the demographic composition of the territory," he said.

"This act of bringing material change in the disputed territory of Jammu & Kashmir is a blatant violation of UNSC Resolutions on Kashmir. Kashmiris have hopes that international community and relevant international organizations will call India to the account," he alleged.

He said that at an International European Kashmir Conference in Denmark in November, representatives of 500 political and social organisations and NGOs adopted a declaration, inter alia, seeking release of arrested people.

Tags: international european kashmir conference, kashmir, united nations, security council
Location: Pakistan, Islamabad, Islamabad

MOST POPULAR

1

Video: Qatar girl buys zoo to release birds

2

Gujarat 'don' Abdul Latif's son wants to take Raees makers to court

3

Shahid Afridi expresses sadness about detention of his fan in India

4

Death threats make 'Eye to Eye' singer Tahir Shah leave Pakistan

5

China: Principal penalized for organizing outdoor exam

more

Editors' Picks

Although Shehzad is considered to be one of the most talented batsmen in the country, he has been dropped by the Pakistan selectors due to indiscipline. (Photo: AFP)

Ahmed Shehzad draws flak for Virat Kohli comparison

Rishi Kapoor was seen in 'Kapoor & Sons' earlier this year.

Rishi rips Twitterati apart for mocking Saifeena's baby's name

The parent's of Theo Ormondi donated his lungs to a five-month-old girl and a young adult after their son died due to a sudden illness. (Photo: AFP)

41-day-old UK baby becomes youngest lung donor

United Nations Security Council. (Photo: AP/File)

Need to act against LeT, JeM, their supporters: India tells UN

Priyanka will be seen in 'Baywatch' next year.

Priyanka Chopra named Assam tourism brand ambassador for two years

more

ALSO FROMLife Gallery

From the charming chaiwalla from Pakistan to the talented 6-year-old Chef, this was a year when social media stars lived the dream (Photo: Facebook/YouTube)

Yearender 2016: Social media trailblazers this year

The photographer breaks gender stereotypes by capturing images of women doing jobs which are traditionally seen as male jobs (Photo: Instagram/crismanphoto)

Women in traditional 'male jobs' for powerful photo-series

Be it the tragic tale of Harambe whose death was in the spotlight across the world, to love pouring in for the ugliest dog in the world and the outrage over a police horse named Shaktiman, this year saw animals make their presence felt in the digital space (Photo: Instagram/Facebook/PTI)

Yearender 2016: Stars from the animal kingdom

The

Vivid scenes welcome Christmas frenzy in Philippines

The resourceful university student was able to successfully convert $12,415 from his bar mitzvah money into $4.4 million solely by trading while travelling to over a 100 countries. (Photo: Instagram/ timothysykes)

Web entrepreneur earns millions while travelling

People have either been recreating the image of him shaking the President's hand in hilarious positions and through Photoshop (Photo: Twitter)

Cameroon sports minister's handshake sets Twitter abuzz

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham