India attempting to change Kashmir demographics: Pakistan

Foreign Office spokesman Nafees Zakaria made the allegations at the weekly press briefing in Islamabad.

Islamabad: Pakistan on Thursday accused India of settling non-Kashmiris in Jammu in an attempt to change the demographic composition of the region.

"Reportedly, PDP-BJP regime...in violation of UNSC Resolutions, has started issuing domicile certificates to non-Kashmiri Hindus in Jammu region. The move is part of the regime's nefarious designs to change the demographic composition of the territory," he said.

"This act of bringing material change in the disputed territory of Jammu & Kashmir is a blatant violation of UNSC Resolutions on Kashmir. Kashmiris have hopes that international community and relevant international organizations will call India to the account," he alleged.

He said that at an International European Kashmir Conference in Denmark in November, representatives of 500 political and social organisations and NGOs adopted a declaration, inter alia, seeking release of arrested people.