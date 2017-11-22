The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Nov 22, 2017 | Last Update : 06:02 PM IST

World, Asia

Pak court orders release of Mumbai attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed

PTI
Published : Nov 22, 2017, 4:27 pm IST
Updated : Nov 22, 2017, 5:53 pm IST

Rejecting the government's plea to extend his detention for another three months, the board ordered Saeed's release.

In October, the board had allowed a 30-day extension to the detention of Saeed which will expire next week. (Photo: AFP/File)
 In October, the board had allowed a 30-day extension to the detention of Saeed which will expire next week. (Photo: AFP/File)

Lahore: A Judicial Review Board of Pakistan's Punjab province on Wednesday ordered the release of Mumbai attack mastermind and banned Jamaat-ud-Dawah (JuD) chief Hafiz Saeed, who has been under house arrest since January.

Rejecting the government's plea to extend his detention for another three months, the board ordered Saeed's release.

"The government is ordered to release JuD chief Hafiz Saeed if he is not wanted in any other case," the board said.

In October, the board had allowed a 30-day extension to the detention of Saeed which will expire next week. The board's order paves the way for Saeed's release.

On January 31, Saeed and his four aides - Abdullah Ubaid, Malik Zafar Iqbal, Abdul Rehman Abid and Qazi Kashif Hussain - were detained by the Punjab government for 90 days under the Anti-Terrorism Act 1997 and the Fourth Schedule of Anti-Terrorism Act 1997.

Saeed's four aides were set free in the last week of October.

The US has offered a USD 10 million bounty for Saaed.

The JuD is believed to be the front organisation for the banned Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) which is responsible for carrying out the 2008 Mumbai attack which killed 166 people. Saeed, however, has repeatedly denied involvement in the attacks.

Tags: judicial review board, mumbai attack, jamaat-ud-dawah, hafiz saeed, detention
Location: Pakistan, Punjab, Lahore

MOST POPULAR

1

Brazil may ban all abortions even in cases of rape victims, danger to mother's life

2

Lot of things got cut; response kind of bummed me out: Jason Momoa on 'Justice League'

3

The Ashes: Glenn Maxwell called in as cover for injury doubt David Warner

4

ICC Test Rankings: Virat Kohli climbs to fifth spot

5

Priyanka Chopra reveals her new look for 'Quantico' season three

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Ranbir Kapoor was at his entertaining best as he promoted his film 'Jagga Jasoos' on the reality show 'Sabse Bada Kalakar' on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sabse Bada Kalakar: Ranbir spreads his quirkiness with Raveena, Arshad, Boman

Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ileana D'Cruz, Athiya Shetty and other members of the team launched the trailer of their film 'Mubarakan' in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Team of Mubarakan launch trailer of film with dance, laughter and more at grand event

Salman Khan and Sohail Khan had a gala time on the show 'Super Night with Tubelight', a special show for promotions of their film 'Tubelight, which they shot in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman joins Sunil Grover, Ali Asgar for a hilarious show to promote Tubelight

Salman Khan was seen at his groovy best along with his brother Sohail Khan on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' with Sonakshi Sinha and other judges at a studio in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman grooves with Sonakshi, Sohail as he promotes Tubelight

Bollywood stars and cricketers dazzled at the premiere of the docu-drama on legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's life, 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' that was held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sachin Tendulkar hosts a star-studded premiere of his upcoming biopic

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of the few Indian names synonymous with the Cannes film festival, will be walking the red carpet on Friday. Here we take you through her attire journey over the past 15 years.

Aishwarya to walk the red carpet at Cannes today; can she better these looks from the past?

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham