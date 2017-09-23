Won't interfere, Kashmir ‘a bilateral issue’ between India, Pak: China

China hopes India and Pakistan can increase dialogue and jointly safeguard regional peace and stability, Kang said.

Beijing: China said on Friday that the Kashmir issue should be resolved bilaterally by India and Pakistan, while dismissing calls by the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation or OIC for the implementation of the UN resolution on the dispute.

Asked about the contact group of the OIC calling for the implementation of the UN resolution on Kashmir, Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Lu Kang said the issue should be resolved between India and Pakistan.

"China's position on the Kashmir issue is clear-cut," Lu said, in response to a question.

"The Kashmir issue is left over from history. China hopes India and Pakistan can increase dialogue and communication and properly handle relevant issues and jointly safeguard regional peace and stability," he said.