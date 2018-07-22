The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Jul 22, 2018 | Last Update : 04:08 PM IST

World, Asia

Anti-ISI slogans raised outside army headquarters ahead of Pak elections

ANI
Published : Jul 22, 2018, 2:49 pm IST
Updated : Jul 22, 2018, 2:49 pm IST

Protestors alleged Pak's General Elections to be held on July 25 were fixed, rigged by spy agency, ISI (Inter-Services Intelligence).

A large number of supporters of former Pakistan prime minister Nawaz Sharif gathered outside the Pakistan Army headquarters and shouted: 'ISI Murdabad
 A large number of supporters of former Pakistan prime minister Nawaz Sharif gathered outside the Pakistan Army headquarters and shouted: 'ISI Murdabad" and "Yeh jo Deshsad Gardi Hai Uske Peche Wardi Hi' (Army is behind state terrorism) slogans. (Photo: ANI)

Rawalpindi: In a highly unusual development, anti-ISI slogans were raised by the supporters of Pakistan's mainstream political party, the PML (N) and others outside General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi.

A large number of supporters of former Pakistan prime minister Nawaz Sharif gathered outside the Pakistan Army headquarters and shouted: "ISI Murdabad" and "Yeh jo Deshsad Gardi Hai Uske Peche Wardi Hi" (Army is behind state terrorism) slogans.

The protestors alleged that Pakistan's General Elections to be held on July 25 were fixed and rigged by the country's spy agency, the ISI (Inter-Services Intelligence).

The PML (N) staged the protest against the Controls of Narcotics Substances (CNS) Court's verdict in Ephedrine smuggling case on July 21, wherein party's leader Hanif Abbasi was awarded life imprisonment.

A large number of people came out in support of PML (N) and criticised the ISI.

Zaffar Baloch, president of the Baloch National Movement tweeted, "Public chanting slogans death to ISI openly on the streets of Pakistan. Unprecedented outpour of frustration against Pakistan Army and its spy agency ISI in the history of this country."

On July 14, Islamabad High Court Judge Justice Shaukat Siddiqui openly lashed out at the ISI for controlling the judiciary and media.

While speaking at the Rawalpindi Bar Association, he accused ISI of pressuring the Chief Justice and other judges to get favourable verdicts in different cases, including Nawaz Sharif's corruption case.

It is to be noted that Nawaz and his daughter Maryam are serving 10 and seven-year jail terms, respectively, in Adiala jail in Rawalpindi in connection with the Avenfield corruption case.

Meanwhile, international community expressed concern as the Pakistan Army is making all efforts to ease cricketer-turned politician and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan's path to power.

It is pertinent to mention that banned terror outfit Harkat-il Mujahideen, which is headed by US-designated global terrorist Fazlur Rehman Khalil, has recently come out in open support of Imran's PTI.

Tags: inter-services intelligence (isi), pakistan general elections, pml-n
Location: Pakistan, Punjab, Rawalpindi

MOST POPULAR

1

Watch: Salman, Jacqueline set the stage on fire at Poorna Patel’s wedding

2

Mysterious lights over China spark UFO rumours

3

Dhadak collects Rs 8.71 crores first day, highest opening for newcomers!

4

Shocking: You can get pregnant, while pregnant

5

Apple Watch, FitBit could feel cost of US tariffs

more

Editors' Picks

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh’s happy dance with Sadguru is all you need to complete your weekend

Salman Khan and Juhi Chawla in a still from 'Deewana Mastana'.

Salman Khan really wanted to marry Juhi Chawla at one time, but then this happened

Ram Gopal Varma and Sanjay Dutt.

Disappointed by Rajkumar Hirani's Sanju, RGV promises an 'honest' Sanjay Dutt biopic

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas.

Priyanka Chopra birthday: Nick Jonas leaves hotel room with her, happy and twinning

Priyanka Chopra

Happy birthday Priyanka Chopra: Her journey from small-town girl to global icon

more

ALSO FROMLife

The festival showcases the rich history and nomadic customs of the Kyrgyz people.(Photo: AFP)

Village in Kyrgyzstan celebrates nomadic customs, traditions

The 21st annual mud festival features mud wrestling and mud sliding. (Photos: AP)

'Mud-slinging' was never this fun; Boryeong Mud Festival sees revellers go wild

Revellers from around the world flock to Pamplona every year to take part in the eight days of the running of the bulls. (Photo:AFP)

Running of the bulls festival kicks off in Spain

The 2018 edition had a horology theme that saw revellers incorporate timepiece designs into their outfits (Photo: AFP)

Annual race in Durban sees visitors mixing African tradition with high fashion in outfits

From a peacock strutting its feathers in New Delhi to a baby gorilla born in Brookfield, here are animales who were in news. (Photos: AP)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

The first contest was held in Coney Island on Independence Day in 1972.(Photo: AP)

New York: Fans flock to Coney Island to watch annual hot dog eating contest

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham