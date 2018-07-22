Anti-ISI slogans raised outside army headquarters ahead of Pak elections

Protestors alleged Pak's General Elections to be held on July 25 were fixed, rigged by spy agency, ISI (Inter-Services Intelligence).

A large number of supporters of former Pakistan prime minister Nawaz Sharif gathered outside the Pakistan Army headquarters and shouted: 'ISI Murdabad" and "Yeh jo Deshsad Gardi Hai Uske Peche Wardi Hi' (Army is behind state terrorism) slogans. (Photo: ANI)

Rawalpindi: In a highly unusual development, anti-ISI slogans were raised by the supporters of Pakistan's mainstream political party, the PML (N) and others outside General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi.

A large number of supporters of former Pakistan prime minister Nawaz Sharif gathered outside the Pakistan Army headquarters and shouted: "ISI Murdabad" and "Yeh jo Deshsad Gardi Hai Uske Peche Wardi Hi" (Army is behind state terrorism) slogans.

The protestors alleged that Pakistan's General Elections to be held on July 25 were fixed and rigged by the country's spy agency, the ISI (Inter-Services Intelligence).

The PML (N) staged the protest against the Controls of Narcotics Substances (CNS) Court's verdict in Ephedrine smuggling case on July 21, wherein party's leader Hanif Abbasi was awarded life imprisonment.

A large number of people came out in support of PML (N) and criticised the ISI.

Zaffar Baloch, president of the Baloch National Movement tweeted, "Public chanting slogans death to ISI openly on the streets of Pakistan. Unprecedented outpour of frustration against Pakistan Army and its spy agency ISI in the history of this country."

On July 14, Islamabad High Court Judge Justice Shaukat Siddiqui openly lashed out at the ISI for controlling the judiciary and media.

While speaking at the Rawalpindi Bar Association, he accused ISI of pressuring the Chief Justice and other judges to get favourable verdicts in different cases, including Nawaz Sharif's corruption case.

It is to be noted that Nawaz and his daughter Maryam are serving 10 and seven-year jail terms, respectively, in Adiala jail in Rawalpindi in connection with the Avenfield corruption case.

Meanwhile, international community expressed concern as the Pakistan Army is making all efforts to ease cricketer-turned politician and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan's path to power.

It is pertinent to mention that banned terror outfit Harkat-il Mujahideen, which is headed by US-designated global terrorist Fazlur Rehman Khalil, has recently come out in open support of Imran's PTI.