Governor’s rule ploy to ‘suppress’ Kashmiris: Pakistan

Islamabad: Pakistan on Thursday said that the governor’s rule in Kashmir was one of the ploys adopted by New Delhi from time to time to further “suppress” the will of the Kashmiri people.

Addressing weekly news briefing here, foreign office spokesperson Dr Mohammed Faisal said imposition of governor rule and the “bloodshed” in Kashmir along with statements emanating from India about a “crackdown on Kashmiris” indicate an alarming Indian imperviousness to international opinion.

He said such steps were likely to result in enhanced Indian actions and a virtual free hand to Indian security forces against Kashmiris.

He said Pakistan strongly condemned killings by Indian forces that were “a reflection of intolerance of Indian state apparatus that wants to stifle speech and expression.”

He said Pakistan calls upon India to hold independent, transparent and credible investigation on the brutal assassination of seasoned Kashmiri journalist Shujaat Bukhari and bring the perpetrators to justice.

Referring to situation in Afghanistan, the spokes-person said Pakistan supports Afghan-led and Afghan-owned process to bring peace in the war torn country. The FO spokesperson said Army chief Qamar Javed Bajwa during his visit to Afghanistan earlier this month held talks with President Ashraf Ghani on bilateral issues.

The Pakistani delegation congratulated Afghan leaders on recent initiatives that will ultimately lead towards an enduring peace. Confirming the killing of Tehrik-e-Taliban chief Mullah Fazlullah in Afghanistan, the Foreign Office spokesperson said Pakistan welcomed the elimination of this threat.

He said Pakistan does not distinguish between good and bad Taliban and was equally pursuing all terrorist groups that threaten its security and stability.

The Foreign Office spokesperson said Pakistani consul general in the US held a meeting with incarcerated Dr Aafia Siddiqui on May 23 where she complained of the mistreatment by US authorities.