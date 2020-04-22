Wednesday, Apr 22, 2020 | Last Update : 08:35 PM IST

29th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

20,539

Recovered

4,115

Deaths

653
Maharashtra5218722251 Gujarat227214495 Delhi215661147 Rajasthan186832827 Tamil Nadu159663518 Madhya Pradesh158715280 Uttar Pradesh133716221 Telangana92819423 Andhra Pradesh81312024 Kerala4263072 Karnataka42512917 West Bengal4237315 Jammu and Kashmir407815 Haryana2601533 Punjab2514916 Bihar136422 Odisha83301 Jharkhand4642 Uttarakhand46190 Himachal Pradesh39162 Chhatisgarh36260 Assam35191 Chandigarh27140 Meghalaya1201 Puducherry740 Goa770 Manipur220 Tripura210 Mizoram100 Arunachal Pradesh110
World, Asia

34 positive coronavirus cases on cruise ship docked in Japan

AFP
Published : Apr 22, 2020, 12:38 pm IST
Updated : Apr 22, 2020, 12:38 pm IST

Initial four tests carried out revealed first infection on Monday, with additional testing among 57 crew finding a total of 34 cases

34 crew members on an Italian cruise ship docked for repairs in southwestern Japan have tested positive for the coronavirus. (AP Photo)
  34 crew members on an Italian cruise ship docked for repairs in southwestern Japan have tested positive for the coronavirus. (AP Photo)

Tokyo: At least 34 crew members aboard a cruise ship docked in the Japanese city of Nagasaki have tested positive for coronavirus, local authorities said on Wednesday.

The Costa Atlantica first arrived in Nagasaki in January to undergo repairs, with several hundred crew on board.

Over the weekend, the ship's operator contacted local authorities seeking help to test suspected cases on board.

An initial four tests carried out on the ship revealed a first infection on Monday, with additional testing among 57 crew finding a total of 34 cases by Wednesday.

"Many infections have been confirmed on the ship," Nagasaki governor Hodo Nakamura told reporters on Wednesday.

"We hope that they will be able to go home in full health as soon as possible. We are asking the national government for help."

Nakamura said those infected and other crew members remain on the ship, adding that the ship's operator has told local officials that crew members are self-isolating.

Japanese officials have not yet been on board, with testing carried out by medical personnel among the ship's crew using kits supplied by local medical facilities.

Japanese officials said they needed more time to draw up a detailed plan and gather enough trained personnel and more equipment before boarding the ship.

Nagasaki officials said no one on board the ship was believed to be in serious condition so far.

The exact number of people on the ship was not immediately clear, though initial reports said 623 crew of various nationalities had been on board.

Some are believed to have moved around inside Nagasaki city in recent weeks.

Further testing among other crew members was expected to be carried out.

"We have not yet decided exactly how many and how we will administer PCR tests (to detect the infections)," said Katsumi Nakata, chief of the regional government's health and welfare department.

The prospect of a cluster of infections on the ship comes months after Japan dealt with a massive outbreak aboard the Diamond Princess, a cruise ship that docked in the city of Yokohama after a former passenger tested positive for the virus.

Overall, Japan has seen a relatively small outbreak compared to parts of Europe or the United States, with around 11,500 infections and 277 deaths recorded so far.

Tags: nagasaki, coronavirus positive, cruise ship, diamond princess, coronavirus outbreak, covid 19 patient, crew members, suspected cases
Location: Japan, Tokyo-to, Tokyo

Latest From World

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan underwent a test for the novel coronavirus on Wednesday. (AFP Photo)

Pakistan PM Imran Khan undergoes covid19 test

A body wrapped in plastic that was unloaded from a refrigerated truck is handled by medical workers wearing personal protective equipment at Brooklyn Hospital Center in New York City (AP Photo)

Global coronavirus cases exceed 2.54 million, death toll crosses 177,000

Medical workers wait for patients at a special coronavirus intake area at Maimonides Medical Center in the Borough Park section of Brooklyn which has seen an upsurge of coronavirus patients, April 2, 2020 in New York City. (AFP Photo)

Coronavirus second wave may be even worse: US health chief

A memorial pays tribute to Royal Canadian Mounted Police Constable Heidi Stevenson, a mother of two and a 23-year veteran of the force, along the highway in Shubenacadie, Nova Scotia. (AP Photo)

Canada's worst mass shooting death toll rises to 23

MOST POPULAR

1

Army tells personnel to follow cyber safety precautions while using Aarogya Setu app

2

How safe is it to conceive amid a pandemic?

3

Tendulkar, Sehwag included in Warne's greatest World ODI XI

4

Priyanka Chopra to participate in virtual benefit concert for COVID-19

5

WhatsApp limits forwards to one chat at a time in India to halt spread of coronavirus misinformation

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

TV stars Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar have been in a relationship for five year now and the duo has always been setting relationship goals for their fans. So, let's take a look at the romantic pictures of the most loved couples of TV. (Photos: Instagram)

Karan Kundra-Anusha Dandekar is a couple 'Made In Heaven'

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham