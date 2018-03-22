The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Mar 22, 2018 | Last Update : 07:04 AM IST

World, Asia

Suicide bomber kills at least 32 near Kabul shrine

REUTERS
Published : Mar 22, 2018, 6:38 am IST
Updated : Mar 22, 2018, 6:36 am IST

The Taliban, which often fights Islamic State’s local affiliate in Afghanistan, issued a statement denying any connection to the blast.

An injured man is moved by wheelchair at hospital after a suicide attack in front of Kabul University in Kabul, Afghanistan. (Photo: AP)
 An injured man is moved by wheelchair at hospital after a suicide attack in front of Kabul University in Kabul, Afghanistan. (Photo: AP)

Kabul: A suicide bomber blew himself up near a shrine in Kabul on Wednesday, killing at least 32 people and wounding dozens, as the Afghan capital celebrated the Nawruz holiday marking the start of the Persian new year.

The explosion underlined the threat to the city from militant attacks, despite government promises to tighten security in the wake of an attack in central Kabul that killed around 100 people in January.

Militant group Islamic State, which has claimed several previous attacks on Shi’ite targets, claimed responsibility, saying the attack specifically targeted Shi’ites celebrating Nawruz, its Amaq news agency said.

The Taliban, which often fights Islamic State’s local affiliate in Afghanistan, issued a statement denying any connection to the blast.     

Kabul had been on alert for attacks over the Nawruz holiday but the bomber was still able to detonate his explosives as people were leaving the Kart-e Sakhi shrine, in a heavily Shi’ite area in the west of the city.

“People were heading home joyously after the end of the ceremony when the suicide bomber detonated his explosives among them,” said Kabul police chief Daud Amin. “Many of ourcountry men were martyred.”

Interior ministry spokesman Najib Danesh said the bomber hadapparently intended to reach the shrine, which was attacked during a Shi’ite festival in October 2016, but had been prevented from getting closer by police checkpoints.

“We had our security in place in and around the shrine,” he said. “All the casualties were young people who were eitherpassing by on the road or gathering to enjoy Nawruz.”

Nawruz, an ancient Persian festival to mark the start ofspring, is widely celebrated in many parts of Afghanistan buthas also faced opposition from some fundamentalist Muslims, who say it is un-Islamic.             Waheed Majroh, a spokesman for the ministry of publichealth, said 32 people were confirmed dead with more than 50wounded being treated in hospitals in the city. Women andchildren were among the casualties, he said. Wednesday’s attack was latest in a series to have struck Kabul.     

Tags: suicide bomber, kabul university

MOST POPULAR

1

New Hololens app to make 3D AR girlfriends

2

The storm of sexual allegations that are shaking up Trump’s life now

3

Biggies to unite: Aamir’s Mahabharata magnum opus to be produced by Mukesh Ambani?

4

How data-mining firms use Facebook ‘like’ patterns to manipulate voters

5

Mozilla Firefox, Safari browser hacked, new vulnerabilities discovered

more

Editors' Picks

The move came when Getty Images complained to the European Commission accusing the tech giant of anti-competitive practices.

Google images download issue was part of a 'peace deal' with Getty Images

Rival digital payments services have pointed out exceptions that have been applied to WhatsApp’s service.

NPCI gives consent to WhatsApp Payments for BHIM UPI

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani were spotted at promotional events for their film ‘Baaghi 2’ in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Tiger, Disha wax eloquent about Baaghi 2; KJo, Rohit Shetty lend support

Katrina Kaif was unveiled as the brand ambassador of Educate Girls NGO at an event in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Katrina Kaif lends support to noble cause, signs up as brand ambassador

Bollywood stars attended a prayer meet in Mumbai on Sunday for actor Narendra Jha, who passed away on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood stars pray for Raees actor Narendra Jha's departed soul at meet

Manish Malhotra unveiled his summer couture 2018 in Pune on Saturday where Radhika Apte, Aditi Rao Hydari, Nushrat Bharucha and Sophie Choudry were the star attractions.

Aditi, Radhika, Nushrat unveil Manish's summer couture with aplomb

Arjun Kapoor hosted a get-together at his residence on Friday for his father Boney Kapoor and half-sisters Janhvi and Khushi in Mumbai. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Arjun returns from shoot, hosts get-together for Boney, sisters Janhvi, Khushi

Madhuri Dixit-Nene, Boney Kapoor with daughter Khushi, Sushmita Sen attended special screening of Rani Muerji's ‘Hichki’; Bollywood beauties Sandeepa Dhar, Rakul Preet and others were seen at Ajay Devgn's Raid screening. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Madhuri, Sandeepa, Rakul, Boney Kapoor and Khushi light up film screening

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham