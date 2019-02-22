Friday, Feb 22, 2019 | Last Update : 11:57 AM IST

World, Asia

PM Modi pays homage to fallen soldiers at The National Cemetery in Seoul

PTI
Published : Feb 22, 2019, 10:58 am IST
Updated : Feb 22, 2019, 11:06 am IST

PM Narendra Modi laid a wreath at the National Cemetery here and paid tribute to the fallen soldiers, in the Korean War.

Prime Minister Modi arrived on a two-day visit to South Korea on Thursday to strengthen India's strategic ties with the country. (Photo:AP)
 Prime Minister Modi arrived on a two-day visit to South Korea on Thursday to strengthen India's strategic ties with the country. (Photo:AP)

Seoul: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday laid a wreath at the National Cemetery here and paid tribute to the fallen soldiers, including those who died in the Korean War.

Prime Minister Modi arrived on a two-day visit to South Korea on Thursday to strengthen India's strategic ties with the country. On the first day of his visit, Modi unveiled a bust of Mahatma Gandhi at the prestigious Yonsei University in Seoul along with South Korean President Moon Jae-in and former UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon.

"PM Narendra Modi laid a wreath at the National Cemetery of Republic of Korea that entombs remains of 165000 martyrs and paid homage to the fallen soldiers," External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said.

Established in 1956, the Seoul National Cemetery is reserved for Korean veterans, including those who died in the Korean independence movement, Korean War and Vietnam War. The prime minister was also accorded a ceremonial reception at the official residence of South Korean President Moon.

"PM Narendra Modi was accorded an official reception at the The Blue House, the executive office and official residence of President Moon in Seoul," Kumar said in a tweet. Modi is visiting South Korea on the invitation of President Moon.

This is his second visit to the Republic of Korea since 2015 and second summit meeting with the South Korean president. The prime minister will receive the Seoul Peace Prize announced by the Seoul Peace Prize Foundation in October last year. Earlier in his departure statement, Modi said his visit was reflective of the importance "we both attach to our relationship".

 

Tags: seoul peace prize foundation, pm modi, external affairs ministry, yonsei university, moon jae-in
Location: United States, District of Columbia, Washington

Latest From World

The talks were held at the Blue House, the official residence-cum-office of the South Korean President, where he received given a ceremonial welcome. (Photo: AP)

India, South Korea sign MoU to strengthen counter-terror cooperation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held talks with South Korean President Moon Jae-in, in Seoul, earlier on Friday. (Photo: AP)

PM Modi holds bilateral talks with S Korea; To be conferred Seoul Peace Prize

Two sons of Mexican drug kingpin Joaquin

El Chapo's sons charged by US authorities with drug trafficking

It's now for the White House to take a final call on it, before a formal regulation in this regard could be issued. (File Photo)

Regulation received to end work authorisation for spouses of H1B visa holders: US

MOST POPULAR

1

Ouch! Porn watchers hit by login stealing malware doubled

2

El Chapo's sons charged by US authorities with drug trafficking

3

Apple car may be an electric van

4

Pakistan gifts cash-strapped gold-plated assault rifle to Saudi Crown Prince

5

Statue depicting non-consensual kiss defaced

more

Editors' Picks

The NCPCR in India went ahead to recommend a ban on the game in India in order to cut down the addiction amongst the youth of today and help them concentrate on studies.

BAN PUBG: After demands for ban in India, PUBG promises new path

A new smartphone may not be all that cheerful, but could probably save you big time, someday.

Why retiring your old smartphone could be crucial

Data breaches will continue. And as long as we as netizens will continue to use simple and common passwords, the database will keep increasing. (Photo: Pixabay, representative image purpose only)

773 million email ID, passwords exposed. Were you part of it?

Mozilla Foundation, a non-profit organisation behind the famous Mozilla Firefox browser, has put out a list of smart devices that could help you know which devices are safe and which aren’t as much.

Here’s a list of ‘creepy’ smart gifts that could spy on you

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Exclusive: Sara took personality test for Kedarnath character, results shocked her

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

The big fat Isha-Anand wedding witnessed some super heavyweight names gracing the gala affair, with the likes of from Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and family, Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas, Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan, Alia Bhatt and many others. Take a look at the pictures from the ceremony. (Photos: Mrugesh Bandiwadekar)

Pics: From DeepVeer to NickYanka, stars who attended Isha Ambani's wedding

Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's pre-wedding festivities saw many Bollywood celebrities in Udaipur. The two-day celebrations came to rest with all the stars and celebrities heading back home, including Beyoncé. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

Isha Ambani's sangeet bash: Beyoncé, Salman, DeepVeer leave for home

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are now back in town and the couples and star kids are still making a noise in town.

Nickyanka back; couples, star kids still continue to rule

Ahead the release of Abhishek Kapoor's Kedarnath, Bollywood celebrities appeared for the special screening of the film including Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter, Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam among others. Check out the exclusive pictures right here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Janhvi, Ishaan, Ananya and others attend Sara's Kedarnath screening

Post the Nickyanka wedding, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra hosted a wedding reception in Delhi.

Nickyanka reception: Couple looks beautiful, greets PM

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra finally got married in the Hindu ceremony in Jodhpur, which was witnessed by the families.

Nickyanka wedding: Newlyweds back from Jodhpur, families accompany

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham