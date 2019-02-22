Friday, Feb 22, 2019 | Last Update : 09:06 AM IST

World, Asia

Imran asks Army to ‘respond decisively’, bans Hafiz-led JuD

AGENCIES
Published : Feb 22, 2019, 5:59 am IST
Updated : Feb 22, 2019, 5:59 am IST

It added Pakistan has sincerely offered investigation of the “incident” and dialogue on the issue of terrorism among other disputed issues with India.

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan (Photo: ANI)
 Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan (Photo: ANI)

Islamabad: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday authorised the military to “respond decisively and comprehensively to any aggression or misadventure” by India, but also banned the 2008 Mumbai attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed-led Jamat-ud-Dawa (JuD) and its charity wing Falah-e-Insaniat Foundation.

A spokesman of the interior ministry said that the decision to ban JuD and Falah-e-Insaniat Foundation was taken during a meeting of the National Security Committee (NSC) chaired by PM Khan at his office on Thursday. “It was decided during the meeting to accelerate action against proscribed organisations,” the spokesperson said in a statement.

But Prime Minister Khan also struck an aggressive pose and said that the Pakistan government was “determined to demonstrate” that it is capable of protecting its people and authorised the armed forces to “respond decisively and comprehensively to any aggression or misadventure by India.”

“This is a new Pakistan and we are determined to demonstrate to our people that the state is capable of protecting them,” Mr Khan was quoted as saying by the Radio Pakistan.

The move comes amidst heightened tensions between India and Pakistan following the Pulwama terror attack that killed 49 CRPF soldiers, and intense global pressure on Pakistan to rein in the terror groups.

Days after the terror strike by Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terror group in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said security forces have been given free hand to avenge the dastardly act.

Pakistan’s top civilian and military leadership said that “Pakistan is not involved in any way, means or form in Pulwama incident and it was conceived, planned and executed indigenously”, according to a statement issued after the NSC meeting.

It added Pakistan has sincerely offered investigation of the “incident” and dialogue on the issue of terrorism among other disputed issues with India. “We expect India to positively respond to these offers,” it said, adding that based on the investigation or any tangible evidence provided, Pakistan shall take action against anyone found using its soil.

The NSC urged the global community to play its part in resolving the Kashmir issue.

The decision to ban JuD and its charity wing has been taken just a day ahead of the concluding session of the Financial Action Task Force meeting in Paris. According to sources, India has intensified its efforts to get Pakistan blacklisted by the watchdog after the Pulwama attack, for not cracking down on terror financing.

In a video message on Tuesday, Mr Khan assured India that he would act against the perpetrators of the Pulwama terror attack if New Delhi shares “actionable intelligence”, but warned against any “revenge” retaliatory action.

India rubbished Mr Khan’s comments, saying disclaiming Pakistan’s link with terrorist attacks is an oft-repeated excuse by the “nerve centre” of terrorism.

In a statement, the ministry of external affairs in New Delhi on Tuesday said India was not surprised that Mr Khan refused to acknowledge the attack on India’s security forces in Pulwama as an act of terrorism, adding his offer to investigate the attack if provided proof is a “lame excuse”.

Ahead of the NSC meeting on Thursday, Prime Minister Khan and Army chief Gen. Qamar Javed Bajwa held a one-on-one meeting during which they discussed region’s security situation.

The meeting was attended by Army chief General Bajwa, services chiefs, heads of intelligence agencies, security officials and federal and state ministers for finance, defence, foreign affairs and interior.

Mr Khan also directed both the interior ministry and the security institutions to immediately accelerate actions on ground to ensure that militancy and extremism are routed from the society and the country.

Tags: imran khan, pulwama terror attack

Latest From World

PM Narendra Modi and South Korean President Moon Jae-in after unveiling the bust of Mahatma Gandhi at the Yonsei University in Seoul on Thursday. (Photo: PTI)

India aims to be world’s top 3 economies in next 15 years, says Modi

Serbian Prime Minister Ana Brnabic

In conservative Serbia, PM’s gay partner gives birth to baby boy

Pakistan and Saudi Arabia on Sunday signed a slew of investment agreements worth USD 20 billion which will provide a welcome relief to the teetering economy of cash-strapped Pakistan. (Photo: AFP)

Pakistan gifts cash-strapped gold-plated assault rifle to Saudi Crown Prince

Putin fleshed out his warning in detail for the first time, saying Russia could deploy hypersonic missiles on ships and submarines which could lurk outside U.S. territorial waters if Washington now moved to deploy intermediate-range nuclear weapons in Europe. (Photo: AP)

'Russian militarily ready for Cuban missile-style crisis if US wants one': Putin

MOST POPULAR

1

Pakistan gifts cash-strapped gold-plated assault rifle to Saudi Crown Prince

2

Statue depicting non-consensual kiss defaced

3

Australian vehicles to soon have emoji licence plates

4

China gets an app for Xi Jinping’s ‘inspirational quotes’

5

Get TDS till Rs 1 lakh under section 80D, but conditions apply

more

Editors' Picks

The NCPCR in India went ahead to recommend a ban on the game in India in order to cut down the addiction amongst the youth of today and help them concentrate on studies.

BAN PUBG: After demands for ban in India, PUBG promises new path

A new smartphone may not be all that cheerful, but could probably save you big time, someday.

Why retiring your old smartphone could be crucial

Data breaches will continue. And as long as we as netizens will continue to use simple and common passwords, the database will keep increasing. (Photo: Pixabay, representative image purpose only)

773 million email ID, passwords exposed. Were you part of it?

Mozilla Foundation, a non-profit organisation behind the famous Mozilla Firefox browser, has put out a list of smart devices that could help you know which devices are safe and which aren’t as much.

Here’s a list of ‘creepy’ smart gifts that could spy on you

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Exclusive: Sara took personality test for Kedarnath character, results shocked her

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

The big fat Isha-Anand wedding witnessed some super heavyweight names gracing the gala affair, with the likes of from Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and family, Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas, Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan, Alia Bhatt and many others. Take a look at the pictures from the ceremony. (Photos: Mrugesh Bandiwadekar)

Pics: From DeepVeer to NickYanka, stars who attended Isha Ambani's wedding

Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's pre-wedding festivities saw many Bollywood celebrities in Udaipur. The two-day celebrations came to rest with all the stars and celebrities heading back home, including Beyoncé. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

Isha Ambani's sangeet bash: Beyoncé, Salman, DeepVeer leave for home

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are now back in town and the couples and star kids are still making a noise in town.

Nickyanka back; couples, star kids still continue to rule

Ahead the release of Abhishek Kapoor's Kedarnath, Bollywood celebrities appeared for the special screening of the film including Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter, Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam among others. Check out the exclusive pictures right here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Janhvi, Ishaan, Ananya and others attend Sara's Kedarnath screening

Post the Nickyanka wedding, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra hosted a wedding reception in Delhi.

Nickyanka reception: Couple looks beautiful, greets PM

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra finally got married in the Hindu ceremony in Jodhpur, which was witnessed by the families.

Nickyanka wedding: Newlyweds back from Jodhpur, families accompany

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham