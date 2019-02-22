Friday, Feb 22, 2019 | Last Update : 07:08 PM IST

FATF condems Pulwama; expresses grave concern over Pak terror groups

PTI
Published : Feb 22, 2019, 5:57 pm IST
Updated : Feb 22, 2019, 6:03 pm IST

Pakistan has failed to curb terror financing to Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Mohammad, Jamat-ud-Dawa says FATF.

New Delhi: Expressing grave concern, international terror financing watchdog FATF Friday condemned the Pulwama terror attack and said Pakistan has failed to demonstrate a proper understanding on funding of terrorist groups such as Jaish-e-Mohammad and Lashkar-e-Taiba.

In a statement, the Paris-headquartered Financial Action Task Force (FATF) said Pakistan should continue to work on implementing its action plan to address its strategic deficiencies, including by adequately demonstrating its proper understanding of the terror financing risks posed by the terrorist groups and conducting supervision on a risk-sensitive basis.

"The FATF notes with grave concern and condemns the violent terrorist attack last week that killed at least 40 Indian security forces in Pulwama in the State of Jammu and Kashmir," it said after the week-long FATF plenary held in Paris.

"Pakistan has revised its TF (terror financing) risk assessment. However, it does not demonstrate a proper understanding of the TF risks posed by Da'esh (ISIS), AL-Qaida, JuD (Jamat-ud-Dawa), FIF (Falah-e-Insaniat Foundation), LeT (Lashkar-e-Taiba), JeM (Jaish-e-Mohammad), HQN (Haqqani Network) and persons affiliated with the Taliban," the statement said.

Forty CRPF personnel were killed and five injured on February 14 in one of the deadliest terror strikes in Jammu and Kashmir when a suicide bomber blew up an explosive-laden vehicle near their bus in Pulwama district in Jammu and Kashmir.

The bus was part of a convoy of 78 vehicles carrying Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel from Jammu to Srinagar.

The Jaish-e-Mohammad claimed responsibility for the attack.

