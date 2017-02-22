The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Feb 22, 2017 | Last Update : 01:26 AM IST

World, Asia

Foreign secretary holds talks with China top diplomat

PTI | K.J.M. VARMA
Published : Feb 22, 2017, 12:24 am IST
Updated : Feb 22, 2017, 12:22 am IST

Key startegic dialogue to improve bilateral ties today.

Foreign secretary S. Jaishankar with top Chinese state councillor Yang Jiechi in Beijing on Tuesday ahead of Wednesday’s India-China strategic dialogue. (Photo: PTI)
 Foreign secretary S. Jaishankar with top Chinese state councillor Yang Jiechi in Beijing on Tuesday ahead of Wednesday’s India-China strategic dialogue. (Photo: PTI)

Beijing: Foreign secretary S. Jaishankar held talks with China’s top diplomat Yang Jiechi on Tuesday, ahead of a key strategic dialogue on Wednesday to improve bilateral ties hit by Chinese reluctance to support India’s admission into the NSG and back a United Nations ban on Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) leader Masood Azhar.

Mr Jaishankar, who arrived in China from Sri Lanka, met Mr Yang, who besides being the state councillor, is Beijing’s special representative for border talks between India and China.

In Chinese official hierarchy, state councillor of the ruling Communist Party of China (CPC) is regarded as the top diplomat functioning directly under the country’s leadership.

Mr Jaishankar is expected to meet Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi, besides attending an upgraded strategic dialogue with China’s executive vice-foreign minister Zhang Yesui on Wednesday.

Underlining the significance of the strategic dialogue, which was upgraded during Mr Wang’s visit to New Delhi in 2016, China has deputed Zhang Yesui, also the head of the influential CPC committee of the Chinese foreign ministry for the parleys.

Ahead of the talks, China has appeared unrelenting in its opposition to impose the United Nations ban on JeM chief Massod Azhar and ambivalent on India’s membership to the 48-member Nuclear Suppliers Group.

Tags: s. jaishankar, jaish-e-mohammed, masood azhar, wang yi

MOST POPULAR

1

Nuclear power could soon be harnessed from oceans

2

This man translocates trees instead of cutting them down in Bengaluru

3

MWC 2017: Here is what's awaiting you

4

Cyber criminals now target WhatsApp, Paytm

5

Japan's host clubs are spaces for women to feel pampered

more

Editors' Picks

Nagaland Chief Minister T.R. Zeliang. (Photo: PTI)

Nagaland CM Zeliang to resign today, Neiphu Rio to succeed him

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had to cancel Pune rally due to low turnout. (Photo: Asian Age)

PMC polls: Empty chairs at Fadnavis' Pune rally prompt BJP to cancel event

The alleged mastermind Dalvinder Singh alias Babbl Randhawa. (Photo: Facebook/Babbl Randhawa)

Punjab: 5 shoot dead financier, brag about murder in videos posted on FB

Indian army and paramilitary soldiers leave the site of a gun battle with suspected rebels in Hajin Village, northeast of Srinagar in Jammu & Kashmir on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI)

J&K: 3 Army jawans, militant killed in encounter

AIADMK General Secretary VK Sasikala. (Photo: PTI)

SC convicts Sasikala in DA case, awards 4-yr jail term

more

ALSO FROMLife Gallery

Sleep Paralysis is a condition where people find it unable to move and react to terrifying nightmares (Photo: Instagram)

Dark images document dreams of man with sleep paralysis

Maslenitsa is also known as Pancake Week and is a traditional Russian holiday marking the end of winter that dates back to pagan times (Photo: AP)

Russians mark end of winter with tradition from pagan times

Trump gets Photoshop treatment once again as Redditors decided to image Tiny Trump in hillarious settings (Photo: Reddit)

Netizens decided to make Trump look small in epic Photoshop trend

The Ridley turtles visit the Rushikulya beach in Bhubaneshwar every year to lay their eggs (Photo: AFP)

Olive Ridley turtles at Rushikulya beach for their annual nesting

The project undertaken by different world graffiti artists portray Dubai in different ways along with their own interpretations. (Photo: AFP/Youtube)

Street art brings out Dubai's vibrant spirit with graphic portraits

Creative photographer Akhil Suhas chose Gandalf in random people around New Zealand to dress in the costume and be his subject in the photos. (Photos: Instagram/AkhilSuhas)

Photographer's 'Gandalf the Guide' New Zealand series is amazing

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham