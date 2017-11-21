Pak reaches out to China for help to build army as internal unrest aggravates

The development came after a meeting between the top generals of the two countries where China has explained willingness to help Pakistan.

China is willing to establish a common community of destiny for Pakistan after meeting between the top generals of the two countries. (Photo: AP/File)

Beijing: As political unrest in Pakistan aggravates, it has reached out to China for help it build up Pakistani army.

According to a report published in The Nation newspaper, China has expressed willingness to establish a common community of destiny for Pakistan.

The development comes in the backdrop of a meeting between the top generals of the two countries on Saturday.

The meeting, which was held at the Bayi Military Building in Beijing, was presided over by General Li Zuocheng, chief of the Joint Staff Department under the Central Military Commission (CMC) from the Chinese side and Lt Gen Bilal Akbar, Army's Chief of General Staff from the Pakistani side.

According to the report, General Li conveyed to Pakistani General "the consensus reached between President Xi and Pakistani leaders, the Chinese Army will continue close communication with Pakistan, deepen exchange and cooperation in various fields such as training and equipment, jointly combating terrorism, safeguard common interests and safeguard regional security and stability."

On the other hand, Lt Gen Akbar said the 19th Session of the Chinese Communist Party chalked out a clear roadmap for China's future development and prosperity, adding that Islamabad would be willing to strengthen strategic communication and coordination with Beijing, deepen pragmatic cooperation in various fields and jointly cope with regional security challenges.

Meanwhile, the two-day meeting of 7th Joint Coordination Committee (JCC) on China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) began in Islamabad on Monday.

The agenda of the meeting is to deliberate on various projects being carried out under CPEC.

The multi-billion dollar project has been hailed as one that would "brighten the future of Pakistan," and pave a way for it to enter the phase of industrial cooperation.

On a related note, the official meeting of 7th JCC is slated to be held today, as per Ministry of Planning and Development spokesman Asim Khan.