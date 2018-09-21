The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Sep 21, 2018 | Last Update : 03:58 PM IST

World, Asia

Correct mistake, withdraw sanctions or bear consequences: China warns US

AFP
Published : Sep 21, 2018, 2:40 pm IST
Updated : Sep 21, 2018, 3:38 pm IST

US has hit a Chinese military organisation with punishing financial sanctions for buying Russian fighter jets and missiles.

The move comes as the United States and China are in the heat of a trade war. (Representational Image)
 The move comes as the United States and China are in the heat of a trade war. (Representational Image)

Beijing: Beijing called on the United States on Friday to withdraw sanctions it imposed on a Chinese military organisation for buying Russian weapons or "bear the consequences".

"The Chinese side expresses strong indignation over the above-mentioned unreasonable practices of the US side," foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang told a regular press briefing.

Geng said Beijing had lodged an official protest with the United States.

"The US actions have seriously violated the basic principles of international relations and seriously damaged the relations between the two countries and the two militaries," Geng said.

"We strongly urge the US to immediately correct their mistake and withdraw their so-called sanctions, otherwise the US will have to bear the consequences."

Read:  US hits China with sanctions over purchase of Russian jets, missiles

The US State Department said Thursday it was placing financial sanctions on the Equipment Development Department of the Chinese Ministry of Defence, and its top administrator, for the recent purchase of Russian Sukhoi Su-35 fighter jets and S-400 surface-to-air missiles.

Officials said it was the first time a third country has been punished under the CAATSA sanctions legislation for dealing with Russia, and signalled the Trump administration's will to risk relations with other countries in its campaign against Moscow.

The move comes as the United States and China are in the heat of a trade war.

Tags: us-china trade war, caatsa, us sanctions, us sanctions on china
Location: China, Peking, Peking

MOST POPULAR

1

R Madhavan talks about what makes a person an icon

2

A communal harmony message: Hindus, Muslims perform ‘aarti’, ‘azaan’ in same pandal

3

Badhaai Ho: Ayushmann’s reaction on mother’s pregnancy is too hilarious in 1st song

4

This temple in Chhattisgarh opens only for 12 hours in a year

5

Manmarziyaan row: Scenes cut after objection from Sikhs; Taapsee reactions are epic

more

Editors' Picks

Bollywood actresses: Deepika Padukone, Taapsee Pannu, Amyra Dastur, Jacqueline Fernandez.

National Sports Day: Actresses who can give tough competition on the field as well

Stills from Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se song Rafta Rafta.

Yamla Pagla Deewana’s Rafta Rafta is crazy and special with Salman, Sonakshi, Rekha

Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhas.

Saaho: Shraddha Kapoor shares insights from Prabhas starrer, see pic

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at the orphanage. (Courtesy: Twitter/PriyankaChopra)

Video: Priyanka looks lovingly at Nick as he sings 'Lovebug' for kids at orphanage

A still from 'Stree' and 'Agent Vinod'.

Stree song Milegi Milegi is a subtle reminder of Saif Ali Khan’s Pungi

more

ALSO FROMLife

From panipuri to sugar, spice and everything nice, here are innovative Ganesh idols that will leave you spell-bound. (Photos: Twitter/ Facebook/ ANI)

Ganesh Chaturthi 2018: Ganpati idols made with a modern twist will blow you away

From cutlets to soups and an array of desserts, we share pictures of some delectable edibles. (Photos: AP)

Scrumptious food pictures for the hungry soul

The ninth edition of the Comic Strip Festival has a host of novelties for eager visitors and comic book enthusiasts. (Photos: AP)

Balloon's Day Parade is traditional show during each year's comic festival

Lord Ganesha is elephant-headed son of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati and is considered as symbol of wisdom, prosperity and good fortune. (Photos: PTI, AP)

Ganesh Chaturthi 2018: India gears up to celebrate Ganeshotsav

The fair, which featured comedic acts and acrobats, was part of Lollapalooza, an annual music festival that started in the United States in 1991 (Photo: AFP/Instagram)

Revellers join the party as Lollapalooza music festival in Berlin enters its foiurth year

A classical vocalist whose pageant platform is "advocating for the arts," Franklin sang an operatic selection from the opera La Boheme on Sunday night. (Photos: AP)

Miss America 2019: New York's Nia Franklin wins coveted crown

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham