Vietnam President Tran Dai Quang passes away at 61: reports

REUTERS
Published : Sep 21, 2018, 11:29 am IST
Quang died in a military hospital from a 'serious illness, despite efforts by doctors and professors' Vietnamese media said.

Vietnam has no paramount ruler and is officially led by the president, prime minister and Communist Party chief. Quang was appointed to the role in April, 2016. (Photo: AP)
Hanoi: Vietnam President Tran Dai Quang, one of the country’s top three leaders but with mostly ceremonial duties, died on Friday after an illness, state television and radio announced.

Quang, 61, died in a military hospital in Hanoi from a “serious illness despite efforts by domestic and international doctors and professors,” Vietnam Television reported.

Vietnam has no paramount ruler and is officially led by the president, prime minister and Communist Party chief. Experts say the presidency is largely ceremonial.

Quang was appointed to the role in April, 2016. Before that, he had served as Minister of Public Security, an organisation with broad powers and a remit that includes intelligence gathering and thwarting domestic and foreign threats to the party.

Tags: tran dai quang, vietnam president
Location: Vietnam, Hanoi

