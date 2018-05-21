The Asian Age | News

PM Modi meets Russian President Putin for first informal summit

PTI
Published : May 21, 2018, 5:28 pm IST
Updated : May 21, 2018, 5:27 pm IST

In opening remarks, PM Modi said India and Russia have been friends for long time and thanked Putin for informal meeting at Sochi.

Modi said the seeds of the 'strategic partnership' sown by then Prime Minister Vajpayee and President Putin has now grown into a
 Modi said the seeds of the 'strategic partnership' sown by then Prime Minister Vajpayee and President Putin has now grown into a "special privileged strategic partnership" between the two countries. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Sochi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said the strategic partnership between India and Russia has now been elevated into a "special privileged strategic partnership" as he met Russian President Vladimir Putin in this Black Sea coastal city for their first informal summit.

In his opening remarks, Prime Minister Modi said India and Russia have been friends for a long time and thanked President Putin for inviting him for the first-ever informal meeting at Sochi. Modi recalled his first visit to Russia with then Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee in 2001 and said Putin was the first world leader whom he met after becoming the chief minister of Gujarat.

Modi said the seeds of the 'strategic partnership' sown by then Prime Minister Vajpayee and President Putin has now grown into a "special privileged strategic partnership" between the two countries. Modi thanked Russia for playing a major role in helping India get a permanent membership in the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation - an eight nation bloc which aims at military and economic cooperation between the member states.

India and Pakistan were admitted in 2017 into the organisation.

"We are working together on International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC) and BRICS," Modi said. Welcoming Prime Minister Modi to Sochi, Putin said his visit would give a fresh impetus to bilateral ties. He said Russia and India have been cooperating on several fronts in the multilateral and the international fora. He also mentioned military-to-military cooperation between the two countries.

