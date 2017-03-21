The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Mar 21, 2017 | Last Update : 03:45 AM IST

World, Asia

Pakistan: Indus treaty amicable solution to water issues

THE ASIAN AGE. | SHAFQAT ALI
Published : Mar 21, 2017, 2:44 am IST
Updated : Mar 21, 2017, 2:41 am IST

The lunch was also attended by the Heads of Mission of all Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries in Pakistan.

Khawaja Muhammad Asif (Photo: AFP)
 Khawaja Muhammad Asif (Photo: AFP)

Islamabad: Pakistan minister for water and power Khawaja Mohammed Asif reiterated on Monday that the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT) was an international agreement which provided an amicable solution to serious water issues between Pakistan and India.

Addressing a press conference here, Mr Asif — who also holds the defence portfolio — said secretary-level talks on Ratle hyderoelectric plant would begin on April 12 in Washington between the two countries.

He expressed hope that things would move in a positive direction as a result of meeting between Permanent Indus Commissioners of Pakistan and India. He said outstanding problems relating to the Indus Basin would be discussed during the two-day meeting in Lahore.

Mr Asif said the meeting would discuss the design aspects of Pakal Dul, Lower Kalnai and Miyar hydroelectric plants and flood data supply by India. He said dialogue relating to Indus Waters Treaty was suspended in 2015 and are now taking place after almost a two-year break.

He said Pakistan has welcomed the readiness of India for talks at Indus Water Commissioners level. To a question, he said Pakistan was pressing for the implementation of arbitration court’s decision on Kishanganga.

Meanwhile director general of Saarc Dr Mohammad Faisal, summoned Indian deputy high commissioner J.P. Singh and condemned the “ceasefire violation by Indian forces” on March 17 on the Line of Control (LoC) in Kotli, resulting in the death of a 60-year-old woman.

“The deliberate targeting of civilians is indeed condemnable and contrary to human dignity and international human rights and humanitarian laws,” said an official statement.

The director general urged the Indian side to respect the 2003 Ceasefire Understanding, investigate this and other incidents of ceasefire violations, instruct Indian forces to respect the ceasefire in letter and spirit and maintain peace on the LoC.

Also on Sunday, special assistant to the Prime Minister on foreign affairs, Syed Tariq Fatemi, said Saudi Arabia was a “true and trusted friend” of Pakistan.

Mr Fatemi was speaking at a luncheon ceremony hosted in honour of the outgoing ambassador of Saudi Arabia Abdullah Marzouk A-Zahrani here, Mr Fatemi appreciated the contribution made by the outgoing Saudi ambassador in further strengthening the existing excellent bilateral ties between the two countries.

 He expressed the desire that the bilateral relations between the two countries would continue to grow in years to come. The lunch was also attended by the Heads of Mission of all Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries in Pakistan.

Tags: indus waters treaty, saarc, line of control (loc)

MOST POPULAR

1

Big blow for Delhi Daredevils as JP Duminy pulls out of IPL 10

2

Toilets in China install cameras to stop toilet paper theft

3

Honeymoon was opportunity to catch up on sleep: Princess Diana’s letter

4

Video of man running faster than a train goes viral

5

Beauty and the Beast takes record-breaking start at box office in opening weekend

more

Editors' Picks

Steve Smith became the third fastest batsman from his country to reach the 5,000-run mark, at the Jharkhand Cricket Association stadium. (Photo: BCCI)

Steve Smith becomes 3rd fastest Australian to score 5,000 runs in Test cricket

West Indies' Richie Richardson is all set to take over from Broad for the last two Tests. (Photo: BCCI)

Match officials for Ranchi Dharamsala Tests replaced

While the ICC is set to hold clear-the-air talks between Virat Kohli and Steve Smith, the new exchanges are likely to complicate their efforts to broker peace between the top two-ranked Test teams. (Photo: PTI)

Steve Smith rubbishes Virat Kohli’s allegations over Australia’s DRS tactics

Nagaland Chief Minister T.R. Zeliang. (Photo: PTI)

Nagaland CM Zeliang to resign today, Neiphu Rio to succeed him

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had to cancel Pune rally due to low turnout. (Photo: Asian Age)

PMC polls: Empty chairs at Fadnavis' Pune rally prompt BJP to cancel event

more

ALSO FROMLife Gallery

Donald and Ivanka Trump were recently seen posing with a golden shovel and the internet went crazy by putting their photoshop skills to use. (Photo: Reddit)

Donald and Ivanka make it to funny photoshop memes

The Portobelo festival, a blend of Catholic and African beliefs, was established in 1999 by the community to preserve their culture in honor of their ancestors (Photo: AP)

Portobelo Festival showcases Panama's diverse traditions

Chef Misuki Moriyasu uses salads to make her cakes for people who like to eat healthy. (Photo:Instagram/vegedecosalad)

Japanese chef creates colourful salad cakes for healthy eaters

Valencia celebrates the ancient

Spaniards revel in the "Las Fallas" fiesta

British artist Aravis Dolmenna has a very unconventional technique when it comes to creating her art. She makes use of random objects that she finds around the house for her beautiful creations. (Photo: Instagram/ @aravisdolmenna)

Everyday objects that are beautifully blended with art

The Jewish holiday of Purim celebrates the Jews' salvation from genocide in ancient Persia, as recounted in the Scroll of Esther (Photo: AP)

Jews in Israel, New York celebrate freedom on Purim

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham