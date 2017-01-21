The Asian Age | News



Junior engineer made to apologise by touching BJP MLA's feet

PTI
Published : Jan 21, 2017, 2:04 pm IST
Updated : Jan 21, 2017, 2:03 pm IST

The MLA had gone on a sudden inspection of the office and the JE finding Das' car blocking the road, got it removed from there.

Screenshot from the video that shows the JE stooping down to touch the MLAs feet. (Photo: YouTube Screenshot)
 Screenshot from the video that shows the JE stooping down to touch the MLAs feet. (Photo: YouTube Screenshot)

Morigaon: A Junior Engineer in Assam's Nagaon district was allegedly made to apologise by touching the feet of a BJP MLA for removing the legislator's car blocking the road to the office, a BDO official said.

The action recorded in camera of a TV news channels and in front of eye witnesses showed Jayanta Das, Junior Engineer of Kothiatoli Development Block in Nagaon district touching Raha constituency MLA Dimbeswar Das' feet in the Block Development Office (BDO), the official said.

The MLA had gone on a sudden inspection of the office on Thursday and the JE, on duty, finding Das' car blocking the road to the office, got it removed from there, sources said.

This angered Das' supporters and they reported  the matter to him, they said.

The BJP MLA was seen in the video-clip scolding the engineer, who then touched Das' feet in apology.

Das, however, denied before the media later that the JE touched his feet in apology.

