No nuclear strike in 2 months: Is North Korean leader Kim Jong-un unwell?

Published : Nov 20, 2017, 11:00 am IST
Recently, pictures of the North Korean leader surfaced on media, which show he has put on weight.

Media reports further claimed that Kim has been suffering from gout, diabetes and heart disease and hypertension. (Photo: AP)
 Media reports further claimed that Kim has been suffering from gout, diabetes and heart disease and hypertension. (Photo: AP)

Pyongyang: It seems like North Korean leader Kim Jong-un is not keeping well these days as the country has not launched any ballistic missile since last two months.

North Korea, who staged repeated weapons tests in the recent past, has been noticeably quiet in the past 60 days, leading to fears about the health of its leader, says a report by News.com.au.

Recently, pictures of the North Korean leader surfaced on media, which show he has put on weight.

The Daily Star further claimed that Kim has been suffering from gout, diabetes and heart disease and hypertension.

A South Korean spy agency also claimed that he binges on food and drink to cope with his constant fear of being assassinated; the report quoted the Guardian as saying.

Kim took over as the supreme leader of North Korea after the demise of his father Kim Jong-il, who suffered from a heart attack in 2011.

In July, North Korea successfully launched the country's first intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), which had the capability of reaching the US territory.

Over the past few months Kim and US President Donald Trump also engaged in incessant verbal spat, with the latter branding the former as 'rocket man', and the North Korean leader calling Trump a "mentally-deranged dotard" in response.

