The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Nov 20, 2017 | Last Update : 04:57 PM IST

World, Asia

New long range missile likely to be inducted into China’s PLA next year: report

PTI
Published : Nov 20, 2017, 1:55 pm IST
Updated : Nov 20, 2017, 4:27 pm IST

The Dongfeng-41 is a three-stage solid-fuel missile with a range of at least 12,000 kms.

Visitors take photos near models of Chinese ballistic missiles and aircraft carrier at an exhibition highlighting China's achievements, in Beijing. (Photo: AP File)
 Visitors take photos near models of Chinese ballistic missiles and aircraft carrier at an exhibition highlighting China's achievements, in Beijing. (Photo: AP File)

Beijing: China’s next-generation multi-nuclear warhead intercontinental ballistic missile with a proclaimed ability to hit targets “anywhere in the world” may be inducted into the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) early next year, a media report said on Monday.

The new missile -- the Dongfeng-41 -- also has a speed of more than Mach 10 and can use decoy devices and chaff to pierce its way through the enemy’s missile warning and defence systems.

The missile which underwent another test -- the eighth since it was first announced in 2012 -- could be in the People Liberation Army’s line-up as early as the first half of 2018, state-run Global Times said.

The missile must have matured considerably if it is to start serving in the PLA, Xu Guangyu, a senior adviser of the China Arms Control and Disarmament Association said.

The Dongfeng-41 is a three-stage solid-fuel missile with a range of at least 12,000 kms, meaning it could strike anywhere in the world from a mainland site, Xu told the Global Times, adding that, “it can carry up to 10 nuclear warheads, each of which can target separately.”

The South China Morning Post reported that China had possibly tested the ICBM in its Western desert area in early November, but it did not give the exact location or date of the test.

Another report on the seventh test-firing of the Dongfeng-41 came from a US satellite tracking system and appeared in the Washington Free Beacon in April 2016.

Song Zhongping, a Phoenix TV commentator and former member of the PLA’s Second Artillery Corps (Rocket Force), is of the view that the Dongfeng-41 is very likely already in service, since tests and other checks of missiles can be conducted after deployment as well.

Song said that the deployment of the missile certainly demonstrates China’s nuclear deterrence abilities..

“Once the Dongfeng-41 goes into service, China’s ability to protect its own safety and to prevent wars would greatly increase,” Xu said.

Russian experts feel that the missile deployment aimed at the US as they could reach most of America and Europe.

A commentary in Global Times at that time said the deployment of the DF-41 was a “strategic deterrence tool” and Beijing would “ready itself for pressures” imposed by the new US government headed by President Donald Trump.

The People’s Liberation Army Rocket Force on Sunday showed five models of China’s homemade conventional and nuclear missiles.

China has a range of missiles which included the Dongfeng-26 ballistic missile, the Dongfeng-21D land-based anti-ship ballistic missile described as a “carrier killer,” and the Dongfeng-16G conventional missile designed for precision strikes against key enemy targets.

Tags: donald trump, chinese ballistic missiles, people’s liberation army, dongfeng-26
Location: China, Peking, Peking

MOST POPULAR

1

FDA approves first drug in US with digital ingestion tracking

2

Harvey Weinstein was very mean to me, told me I'd never work in Hollywood: Pamela

3

Eat more green leafy vegetables, fruits to live longer: Study

4

BCCI should trust NADA: Rajyavardhan Rathore

5

Report leaks on China’s new website: ‘Clean internet space’ or cyber vigilantism?

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMLife

On winning the crown, Manushi said, "The feeling is still sinking in and I am excited to make India proud. I am looking forward to the times ahead."

Miss World 2017: Manushi Chillar brings back the 'blue crown'

The Multi-day fashion week first took place in 2011 and was well received by both Nigerian designers and fashion enthusiasts. (Photo: AP)

Lagos Fashion week: Designers stun on sixth year of the event

Experts say it was common in pre-Columbian times to keep skulls as trophies and display them to symbolize death and rebirth. (Photo: AP)

Bolivians pay homage to skulls in annual festival

Chiang Mai is considered as one of the best places to experience the Loy Krathong festival in Thailand which is celebrated on the first full moon of the 12th traditional Thai calendar and which includes a theme float parade through town. (Photo: AFP)

People celebrate Loy Krathong festival in Thailand

The Jubilee Bull of Medinaceli is a traditional festive event dating back to the 16th century in which a bull, covered with mud from the legs to the head to avoid burns, wears on its horns a metal frame (gamella) on which two large balls of fire burn, while the animal is tied to a pole with a rope. (Photo: AFP)

Revelers celebrate Toro de Jubilo in Spain

Mumbai-Belgium's Queen Mathilde and King Philippe were seen playing cricket at Oval Maidan in Mumbai advocating for children’s right to play and learn during. (Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

Belgian Royalty and Cricketer Virender Sehwag team up for Child Rights

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham